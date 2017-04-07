Westminster death toll rises to five as Romanian woman who fell in the Thames dies from her injuries

A Romanian tourist who was injured in the Westminster terror attack has died.

Andreea Cristea, 31, was knocked from Westminster Bridge into the River Thames during Muslim convert Khalid Masood's murderous rampage on March 22.

Romanian national Andreea Cristea, 31, who has died after she was injured in the Westminster terror attack.

She had been visiting London with her boyfriend, Andrei Burnaz, who suffered a broken foot in the attack.

Scotland Yard said Ms Cristea was receiving treatment in hospital but life support was withdrawn on Thursday afternoon.

Her death brings the number of innocent victims of the attack to five.

In a statement, Mr Burnaz and Ms Cristea's family said she would "always be remembered as our shining ray of light that will forever keep on shining in our heart".

"After fighting for her life for over two weeks, our beloved and irreplaceable Andreea - wonderful daughter, sister, partner, dedicated friend and the most unique and life-loving person you can imagine - was cruelly and brutally ripped away from our lives in the most heartless and spiritless way."

They said the money raised for her recovery would now be donated to charity, adding: "She would not have it any other way."

"There are no words to even begin to describe the crushing pain and emptiness that is left in our hearts.

"Our family, together with Andrei, are deeply touched and eternally grateful for the unimaginable efforts and never-ending dedication provided to her and us by the entire medical personnel of each and every hospital involved. Their kindness and empathy are beyond compare."

They added: "We would not have been able to live through these trying and tragically hurtful weeks without the support of the Metropolitan Police, the UK Government and every department involved.

"Our hearts and love go out to our two family liaison officers, Detective Sergeants Tony De-Wilde and Geraint Jones, who stood beside us every single step of the way. You were our lifeline and we will never be able to thank you enough."

Ms Cristea was due to receive a marriage proposal from her partner later on the day of the attack, but fell into the river when Masood, 52, ploughed through pedestrians.

Footage of the atrocity showed Ms Cristea falling from the bridge into the water below.

Witnesses reported seeing a body lying face-down in the Thames in the wake of the incident.

After being rushed to hospital for treatment, Ms Cristea was diagnosed with a blood clot on the brain and underwent surgery.

Mr Burnaz had an operation on a broken foot but has since been discharged and attended a vigil on Westminster Bridge last week.

He was pushed in a wheelchair to the scene of the attack where he placed a single rose.