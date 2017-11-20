Yorkshire firms can protect their community from flooding

Have your say

YORKSHIRE firms have the chance to help protect their community from flooding.

VBA, a joint engineering and construction venture group, is set to work on a major flood defence scheme in Yorkshire.

The £20m project, which is designed to protect houses and businesses in Mytholmroyd, West Yorkshire from the type of flooding experienced in December 2015, is expected to create a large number of opportunities for local suppliers and subcontractors.

The group is hosting a supplier engagement event in partnership with supply chain services provider Constructionline, which will take place on November 28 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

A spokesman said: “This event is designed to provide an opportunity for local construction workers to secure work on the scheme.”

A joint venture comprising VolkerStevin, Boskalis Westminster and Atkins, VBA provides specialist services in designing and constructing sustainable flood and coastal defences.

Work for the scheme is expected to include improvements to flood walls, the relocation of the Caldene Bridge, widening of the river channel at key locations and the strengthening and waterproofing of buildings next to the river.

“We look forward to welcoming a wide range of contractors to the event,” said Jamie Dalgleish from VBA. “A significant amount of work is up for grabs across a wide range of trade categories. From masonry, drainage installation and soft landscaping to fencing, rendering and tree surgery, there’s a large variety of opportunities to work on this vital flood scheme for the village.”

The event will take place from 10:00 am to 7pm on Tuesday November 28 at Mytholmroyd Community Centre.

Tickets are free. Local businesses and members of the community are welcome to attend.

To register to attend the event visit https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/vba-supplier-engagement-day-tickets-39722615412