All change for Leeds Rhinos ahead of Challenge Cup showdown with Hull FC

Up to 10 Leeds Rhinos players could return in Saturday’s Ladbrokes Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull at Doncaster.

Hull FC, by comparison, have named an unchanged 19-man squad with prolific Australian half-back Albert Kelly - who did not make the 17 last week - expected to return from a calf problem which has sidelined him for the last two matches.

Stevie Ward is back in the Leeds Rhinos' squad for this weekend's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull FC, Picture: Tony Johnson.

Winger Steve Michaels (ankle) remains sidelined and back-row Jordan Thompson also misses out.

Rhinos’ initial 19-man squad includes eight who were not risked in last Friday’s 34-0 defeat at Wigan Warriors, plus longer-term casualties Liam Sutcliffe (hamstring) and Brett Ferres (knee).

Joel Moon (Achilles) and Matt Parcell (neck) were named in last week’s 19, but did not play. Kallum Watkins (concussion and knee), Ryan Hall (concussion), Danny McGuire (hamstring), Adam Cuthbertson (knee), Stevie Ward (concussion) and Brad Singleton (calf) are all recalled to the initial squad.

Teenage forward Josh Jordan-Roberts retains his place after being a substitute last week, but Jack Walker, Alex Sutcliffe, Harry Newman, Jordan Baldwinson, Jack Ormondroyd, Cameron Smith, Mikolak Oledzki and Harvey Whiteley all drop out.

Smith and Oledzki have rejoined Bradford Bulls on a month’s loan after being recalled by Rhinos to face Wigan.

First-choice players still on Leeds’ casualty list are Rob Burrow (shoulder), Keith Galloway (Achilles), and Brett Delaney (both knees).

Leeds Rhinos’ 19-man squad: Golding, Briscoe, Watkins, Moon, Hall, McGuire, Parcell, Cuthbertson, Jones-Buchanan, Ablett, Ward, L Sutcliffe, Singleton, Garbutt, Keinhorst, Ferres, Mullally, Lilley, Jordan-Roberts.

Hull’s 19-man squad: Shaul, Fonua, Tuimavave, Griffin, Talanoa, Kelly, Sneyd, Taylor, Houghton, Watts, Minichiello, Ellis, Connor, Green, Washbrook, Manu, Bowden, Fash, Matongo.