Athletics: Adam Gemili overlooked for World Championships as Tom Bosworth spearheads walking quartet

Olympic finalist Adam Gemili has missed out on an individual spot in the British Athletics squad for next month’s World Championships in London.

Gemili finished fourth in the 200m at the Rio Olympics 12 months ago but only finished down in sixth at the British trials earlier this month.

Zharnel Hughes, who switched to represent Britain from Anguilla in 2015, was preferred to the 23-year-old having run faster than Gemili’s season’s best on three occasions in 2017.

Gemili will still attend the home championships as part of the 4 x 100m relay squad alongside Teesside’s former world indoor champion Richard Kilty, who missed the trials through illness.

Double world champion Mo Farah will spearhead the British team in his final year of track racing by defending his 5,000m and 10,000m titles.

Scotland’s Laura Muir, who holds five British records including the women’s mile set at Sunday’s London Anniversary games, will also attempt to go for the double in the 1500m and 5,000m.

Leeds-based middle distance runner Laura Weightman will join Muir in the 1,500m where she will compete at her third outdoor World Championships.

Weightman won the trials in Birmingham ahead of Jessica Judd and Sarah McDonald, who have also been selected. Muir received an automatic place at the Worlds after winning the Diamond League last year.

Fresh from breaking the world record in race-walking’s bow in the Diamond League on Sunday, Tom Bosworth headlines a Leeds Beckett University quartet that will compete in their respective 20k races.

Bosworth, who finished sixth at Rio 2016, won a one-mile race at the Anniversary Games in five minutes 31.08 seconds to earn a £15,000 world record bonus.

Callum Wilkinson will join Bosworth on the start line in London while Gemma Bridge and Bethan Davies will feature in the women’s version.

Beth Potter, who moved to Leeds in January to pursue a transition into triathlon, is one of three runners selected in the women’s 10,000m.