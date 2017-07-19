Athletics: Dame Jessica Ennis Hill to finally received third World Championships gold in London

Dame Jessica Ennis-Hill will finally receive her third World Championships gold medal after disgraced athlete Tatyana Chernova's had an appeal over her drug use dismissed yesterday.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport threw out Chernova's appeal after her results had been annulled following the Russian state-sponsored doping scandal.

Jessica Ennis-Hill with her gold medal at the 2015 World Championships in Beijing

Chernova's results from between August 15, 2011 and July 22, 2013 were annulled in November, a period covering the 2011 World Championships in Daegu where Sheffield's Ennis-Hill finished runner-up to the Russian in the heptathlon.

Chernova had also been given a four-year ban from the sport but challenged the ruling, arguing that the CAS was in no position to make a "first-instance decision".

But her case has been rejected by sport's authoritative court and the sanctions remained in places.

Ennis-Hill will be presented with the medal at this month's World Championships at the London Olympic Stadium, the scene of her greatest success back at the Olympics Games in 2012.

In a statement, CAS said: "The panel found there was a valid arbitration agreement referring the matter to CAS for a first-instance decision in place of (the Russian federation) and accordingly, the athlete's submission concerning the jurisdiction of the CAS first-instance decision failed.

"As this was the only issue raised in the appeal, the panel dismissed the appeal and confirmed the initial CAS award."

This verdict is timely as it had appeared that the IAAF's plans to reallocate medals originally won by dopers to their rightful owners in London could be frustrated by delays in the appeal process.

But it is understood there will be several medal ceremonies - including one for veteran British distance runner Jo Pavey, who has been upgraded to bronze at the 2007 Worlds - during the 10-day championships, and not just for British athletes.

Ennis-Hill, 31, retired from the sport last October but can now look forward to receiving a record-equalling third world heptathlon title, to go along with her Olympic gold and silver, in front of a packed London Stadium.

When these ceremonies will take place is still being decided but they are most likely to happen during the three sessions without scheduled medal ceremonies.

It is unlikely, however, that every British athlete currently owed a medal because of a rival's doping conviction will get a medal ceremony in London, as the cases from the 2008 and 2012 Olympics are taking longer to process.

London is staging the 16th IAAF World Athletics Championships from August 4-13.