Gemili faces nervous wait for World Championships selection

Adam Gemili’s hopes of individual selection for next month’s World Championships in London were left hanging by a thread after he trailed in sixth in the men’s 200m final at the British trials on Sunday.

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake and Danny Talbot claimed the two automatic qualification places up for grabs while fourth-placed Zharnel Hughes is in pole position to take the third discretionary place.

Gemili refused to blame an apparent thigh strain for his below-average performance, and said he would still target improvements in the weeks ahead in the hope his past successes could count for something.

Gemili said: “That’s nowhere near my standard – I didn’t come in and execute a good race at all. I’m not fit and where I need to be at the moment but I had to race here and I gave it my best shot.

“I have to put forward my case based on my history but at the moment I’ve got a lot of work to do. I’ve not been running 100 per cent all season and we’ll see what’s going to happen.”

Mitchell-Blake, competing for the first time on British soil since emigrating to Jamaica at the age of 13, soared to victory in a Championship record 20.18 seconds, with Talbot also rising to the occasion to claim second in 20.20secs.

Mitchell-Blake said: “It’s the first time I’ve run in front of my home crowd and the experience is second to none.

“I am so pleased to have the opportunity to do it again in London.

“It was a great field, everybody stepped up and hopefully we can do the country proud now in London.”

Hughes came fourth behind third-placed Leon Reid.

The GB selectors face a similar headache in the women’s 200m after Shannon Hylton stormed to a surprise victory with pre-race favourite Desiree Henry in third.

Scott Lincoln (City of York) added another title to his growing collection when he defended his shot title.

By his standards his winning distance of 17.82, well outside the qualifying standard for the World Championships, was modest but he was comfortably clear of the opposition. His winning distance came in the fifth round but Lincoln had led from the start to seal his third UK title.

Luke Cutts (City of Sheffield and Dearne) retained his pole vault title but his height of 5.45 was well below the 5.70 qualifying mark.

Cutts started well clearing 5.30 and 5.40 first time but came unstuck at 5.50. With Jax Thoirs also clear at 5.40, the two faced a jump off with Cutts prevailing at 5.45.Middlesbrough’s Charlie Myers was fifth with 5.30.

There was also a field event win for Cutts’s Sheffield team mate Joe Dunderdale who took the javelin title with a season’s best of 73.58.

He achieved that distance with his first throw and remained well over a metre clear of his competitors throughout the competition.

Nineteen-year-old Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield) won her first national senior title taking the 100m hurdles in 13.26 into a significant breeze.

Barrett, her sights set on the European junior championships, won a close contest with Derby’s Yasmin Miller having earlier clocked 13.23 in her heat.

Leeds-based Tom Bosworth won a top class 5K walk setting a new National record of 18:43.28 after a close contest with Callum Wilkinson (Enfield). There was a silver medal for Taylor Campbell (City of Sheffield) in the men’s hammer. A throw of 72.87 in the third round secured the runner-up spot behind UK record holder Nick Miller (Border).

Jacob Fincham-Dukes (Leeds City) was close to his best in the long jump with 7.90 to take the bronze medal, a possible victory thwarted by no jumps in his last three efforts.

Daniel Gardiner (City of Sheffield) was sixth (7.45).

Alex Bell (Pudsey and Bramley) finished fourth in the women’s 800m, a solid performance, 2:02.79, but not seriously challenging the top three.

Marc Scott (Richmond and Zetland) was fourth in a slow run 5000m(14:06.93), Alan Toward (City of Sheffield) was fifth in the discus (56.30) and Abigail Roberts (City of Sheffield) was fifth in the women’s pole vault (4.00).

Charlene Thomas (Wakefield) was sixth in the 1500m in a time of 4:11.25.