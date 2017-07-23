Hahn breaks record as rival Cox adds silver

Great Britain’s Sophie Hahn defended her T38 100 metre title in a world record time at the World Para Athletics Championships.

The 20-year-old stormed ahead of team-mate Kadeena Cox, who finished second, to beat her previous record and win in 12.44 seconds at the London Stadium on Saturday.

Hahn, the 100m Paralympic champion, added the 100m to her T38 200m crown after she won in another world record time last weekend.

Cox, from Leeds, also paid tribute to Hahn after finishing behind her again in London following a bronze in the 200m last weekend.

She said: “She’s an absolute pocket rocket and I love her to pieces, but I get fed up with her. I’m joking. She’s worked so hard. You’ve seen the hard work pay off.

“She’s a great person to have out there, to have someone from your country pushing you. I’m constantly striving to keep up with her. But the longer sprint’s definitely my thing.”

Sammi Kinghorn finished fifth in the T53 800 metres, but still claimed two golds and one bronze medal in a breakthrough summer.

Kinghorn won the T53 100m on the final morning to add to her 200m title from earlier in the week, while also claimed bronze in the 400m.

Great Britain finished third in the medal table with 39 – comfortably beating their 26-30 target.

Kinghorn said: “Going out to Rio and being so young and nervous and naive and scared, I’ve learnt I’m good enough to be there.”

Alicia Barrett (Chesterfield) was second in the 100 metres hurdles at the European Junior Championships held at Grossetto, Italy over the weekend. Barrett clocked 13.28 behind winner Solene Ndame (France) who ran a personal best of 13.15.

It was always likely to be a clash between the two. Ndame had beaten Barrett in the heat. In the semi-final they were in different races with Barrett being the overall fastest.

Barrett, a student at Sheffield Hallam University, was hampered by a tight hamstring but it was a great performance by the 19 year old.

Her twin sister Ella was in the British quartet which reached the final of the 4 by 400 metres relay.