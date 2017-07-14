Hannah Cockroft and Kadeena Cox target multiple medal hauls in London

Memories of London 2012 will be rekindled today as the World Para-Athletics Championships is showcased to the world from the Olympic Stadium.

Crowds of more than 70,000 are expected in the capital to replicate the joyous scenes from the Paralympic Games five years ago.

Kadeena Cox. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

Yorkshire golden girls Hannah Cockroft and Kadeena Cox feature in a 49-strong British squad, which includes 21 medallists from the Rio Games last year.

Cockroft, already a seven-time world champion, will be an overwhelming favourite to add to her medal collection in the T34 track races, having completed her clean-sweep of world records. The Halifax racer has been in scintillating form in the run-up to the championships and smashed the 1,500m mark by more than 10 seconds in her first crack at the distance for three years in Nottwil, Switzerland last month.

The 24-year-old will attempt to win a fourth straight 100m title, having won the world titles as well as defending her 400m and 800m gold medals.

Cox will also have a busy schedule over the week-long competition as she takes on three individual events in the T38 classification and race in the 4x100m relay.

The Leeds sprinter, who also won Paralympic gold in cycling, will begin her golden quest in the T38 200m tomorrow night.

She will have a six-day break before attempting to repeat her Rio success in the 400m and will then defend her 100m crown.

Cox’s involvement will be her first competition on the world stage since taking part on hit Channel 4 TV show The Jump.

Fellow Rio gold medallists Jonnie Peacock, Richard Whitehead, Aled Davies, Hollie Arnold , Paul Blake, Jo Butterfield , Sophie Hahn and Georgie Hermitage will also be eyeing the podium on their quest for further world glory.

Peacock has become the posterboy of para-athletics since winning the T44 100m – for leg amputee runners – at London 2012 and will be hunting a second world title, and a repeat world record on the track.

The 24-year-old smashed the world record in front of the home crowd five years ago but has since seen the time bettered by American rival Richard Brown to 10.61 seconds.

Davies and Whitehead will also be chasing record having already set new marks in 2017. Welshman Davies has thrown 17.40m in the shot put and 54.85m in the discus respectively and will be looking to recapture the wonderful double he achieved in Doha two years ago.

Whitehead, meanwhile, lowered his best over 200m in Nottwil last week to 23.01, and will be targeting double success in the T42 100m and 200m in London.