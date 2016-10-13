Jessica Ennis-Hill ‘one of country’s sporting greats’, hails coach Toni Minichiello

Jessica Ennis-Hill’s coach Toni Minichiello believes she is one of the country’s sporting greats after announcing her retirement.

The 30-year-old has quit heptathlon after winning Olympic silver at Rio in the summer having previously won gold at London 2012.

Ennis-Hill released a statement on her Instagram account on Thursday saying it was “one of the toughest decisions” she has faced but “retiring now is right”.

Minichiello coached Ennis-Hill throughout her career and agreed she is bowing out at the right time.

He said: “Many sports people hold on too long. Jess has managed to avoid walking out of the stadium after failing a qualifying round. She’s walking out of the stadium by stepping off the podium. She’s one of our sporting greats. It seems fitting this way.

“We’ve known for a long time this day was coming.

“She’s humble, she grafts, she pushes herself hard and she never gives up. She’s funny. Despite all the fame and money she’s never forgotten where she’s come from - most of her friends she’s had from school days.

“There’s a competitive streak too. And it’s driven by not wanting to let anyone down, including herself.”

Ennis-Hill also won the 2009 and 2015 World Championships under Minichiello and also claimed gold at the 2010 European Championships in Barcelona.

She took time out to have son Reggie in 2014 but returned to claim the world crown in Beijing last year.

Minichiello also praised her personality and warmth to fans even when she was in the spotlight in the build-up to London 2012.

“Here’s a story to sum Jess up,” he said.

“She came to the track one day to train and there was a big school sports day on. She was tired, under a lot of pressure in the run into London 2012 and had a lot to do.

“She sneaked in and made it very clear to me that there was ‘no way’ she was going to get involved in awarding medals or signing things on that day. She simply wanted to train and go home to rest. That was fine by me.

“A few minutes later a teacher spotted her and sidled over. No prizes for guessing what happened. Not only did she agree to help out she apologised that the kids would have to wait until the end of her training session.

“Come to think of it I don’t think she’s ever refused a kid an autograph - whatever has been going on.”