Leeds star Cox strikes gold in World Para Championships

Kadeena Cox stormed to victory in the women’s T38 400 metres at the World Para Athletics Championships in London.

The 26-year-old, the T38 400m Paralympic champion, won gold in one minute and 2.87 seconds - just under six seconds ahead of Japan’s Yuka Takamatsu.

Kadeena Cox in action..

She will look to add another title on Saturday at the London Stadium when she races in the T38 100m, against team-mate Sophie Hahn, having already won bronze in the T38 200m.