Mo Farah returns home and leaves coach

Sir Mo Farah is leaving American coach Alberto Salazar and will be trained for his marathon career by Paula Radcliffe’s husband Gary Lough.

Farah is to relocate from Portland in the United States to London but has denied his decision has been influenced by doping allegations against Salazar.

Salazar has always strenuously denied being involved in doping, and Farah has stood by him by resisting calls to quit the coach’s Nike Oregon Project.

The four-time Olympic gold medallist insists he is coming home to London because he and his family missed living in the city where his eldest daughter Rhianna was born.

Farah said: “I’m moving back home. London... I really miss home. I’m going to be back there. I’m very excited. I’ll no longer be coached by Alberto Salazar – working with the Oregon Project. I want to thank each member of the project and Alberto for what he’s done over the years.

“I’m very excited to start a new project, and make a new start.”

Lough helped to guide Radcliffe’s career in which she became established as the world’s best women’s marathon runner and won a host of big-city races, including London and New York.

Farah won Olympic gold in the 5,000m and 10,000m at the London Olympics in 2012 and repeated four years later in Rio.

He will take to the capital’s streets next April in the London Marathon.