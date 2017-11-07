Sheffield's English Institute of Sport chopped from British Athletics schedule

British Athletics has moved top class athletics out of Sheffield for the first time since the English Institute of Sport (EIS) opened 14 years ago.

Next year's National Indoor Championships have been moved to Birmingham ahead of the World Indoor Championships in the city.

The event, which double up as trials for international meetings, has been run in Sheffield every February since 2004.

The Birmingham Arena will stage the indoor trials over the weekend of February 17-18 next year, two weeks before the world's best athletes converge on the city.

A British Athletics statement said the move will allow athletes “to replicate the world championships experience” ahead of taking on the world's best.

UK Athletics chief executive Niels de Vos added: “2018 will be the year we elevate both our British national championships, starting in February with the bold step of taking the Indoor Championships to a world class venue (Birmingham), just two weeks out from the already largely sold out IAAF World Indoor Championships at the same venue.”

Leeds-based race walker Tom Bosworth broke the British 3,000m record in Sheffield earlier this year

Birmingham will also play host to the outdoor British Championships on June 30 and July 1 and the Müller Grand Prix on Saturday, August 18.

British Athletics has also changed its policy towards selection for major championships by enforcing athletes to take part in the trials.

Previously, several of Britain's top stars have missed the trials and still been selected to wear the British Athletics vest.

Four-time Olympic gold medallist Mo Farah last appeared at the British trials in 2012 but only ran the 1,500m – an event he did not compete in at the Olympics later that year.

Mo Farah would have missed out on selection for the 2017 World Championships under new rules enforced by British Athletics

Farah retired from track racing this summer after winning gold and silver at the World Championships in London.

World and Olympic champion long jumper Greg Rutherford also missed five successive outdoor British Championships.