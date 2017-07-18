Smyth pockets another world title but quiet day for GB team

Ireland’s Jason Smyth claimed his second victory of the World Para Athletics Championships on Tuesday night and is determined to continue his global domination.

Hosts Great Britain had few athletes in action on day five and finished without a medal, with their overall tally from the London Stadium remaining 11 gold and 20 medals in all.

Smyth won Ireland’s third gold medal and his second.

The 30-year-old Londonderry sprinter, who is partially sighted, is known as the fastest Paralympian across all classifications and has never lost in a major global championships.

He has five Paralympic titles and now five world titles, after adding the T13 200 metres title to the 100m crown he won on Sunday night. Smyth, who won in a season’s best of 21.40 seconds, is determined to go on to the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

“There’s still things I want to achieve,” he said.

“If I can go to Tokyo and win gold... not many people have gone to four Games and won golds all the way.

“It’s just incredible to be here. I’m very grateful to be in London again.

“These without doubt are the best World Championships we’ve ever had.”

British wheelchair racer Richard Chiassaro was fourth in the T54 200m final, won by Yassine Gharbi of Tunisia.

Luke Sinnott was fourth in the T42 long jump, a personal best of 6.15m as Denmark’s Daniel Wagner won with a championship record 6.50m.

Polly Maton, arm amputee, was fifth in the T47 100m won by Deja Young of the United States.

And Sabrina Fortune was sixth in the F20 shot put won by Poland’s Ewa Durska.