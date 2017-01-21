Basketball: Fresh Force targeting a double over Scorchers

Leeds Force are looking to end a five-game losing run when they hit the road to take on the Surrey Scorchers tonight.

The Force return to the court after a two-week break which coach Matt Newby has used to work with his players.

“We are determined to put an end to this run we are on,” said Newby.

“The time off has given us the chance to work with the full roster and get everyone up to speed in what we are trying to achieve.”

They come up against a side that currently sit one place outside the play-offs but have been on a strong run, losing just once in their last five games.

Newby knows that his side will need to be on their game for the full 40 minutes if they are to end their losing run.

He added: “Surrey are in a good moment, they are doing well, picking up good wins so we need to be able to put into action what we practised in training.”

Leeds have struggled to start well in recent games which has hurt them, something coach Newby has addressed.

He said: “We have struggled which puts us on the back foot straightaway, the start needs to set the tone of the game.”

One of the three wins the Force have picked up in the league came against the Scorchers back in November when they won 76-62.

It was a strong performance from the Force that night as three of the starting five scored double figure points.

Clayfell Harris had one of his best displays in a Force shirt as he scored his first triple and set a record of three blocks in a game on his way to a double double.

The Force’s defence was strong as Surrey managed to find the basket inside the arc just 19 times out of their 40 attempts.

Should the Force pick up their second win on the road they will win the series which Newby is looking to do.

He added: “Surrey will be around the play-off spots and that’s where we want to be so a series win will be important.

“There are three games in the series so we would like to get it wrapped up but we do play them again so there will be another chance should we need it.”

Newby has a full roster to choose from for tonight’s clash which gets underway at 7pm.