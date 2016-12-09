Bristol Flyers 96 Leeds Force 79: Last-quarter fightback is not enough to save Force

Leeds Force fell to a heavy 96-79 defeat against the Bristol Flyers on the road in an enthralling high -scoring affair, writes ARIF AHMED.

Hosts Bristol deserved with the points after fantastic displays in the first and third quarters that put the Force on the back foot. They started as the meant to go on as the Flyers started off the aggressors as they raced to an eight-nil lead, putting pressure on Leeds in all areas of the court.

As the Force settled, Rob Marsden got them on the scoreboard as they went on an 8-2 run to almost wipe out the Flyers lead in a blistering start.

Daniel Edozie quickly put some daylight between the two as he intercepted a pass and ran unopposed for a dunk.

Jermaine Sanders sank a triple from the left corner to bring the game back to one, before the Flyers found a second wind and found themselves seven points ahead at the end of a high-scoring first quarter.

The Flyers started to pull away from the Force in the second. They had a lead as high as 11, but Marsden began reducing the deficit as he floated the ball into the basket as the shot clock ran out.

Sanders brought the scores even closer with a three-point play but in the next phase of play Aaron Cosby put away a three point play of his own.

At the end of the half the Flyers still held a seven point lead with the score 49-42.

Bristol blitzed the Force to devastating effect as they went on 13-2 run then Leeds found themselves down by a massive 27 points. Marsden’s reverse lay-up and a triple from Aidan Appleyard got the deficit down to 21 going into the last.

Leeds rallied hard in the final quarter as they got the lead down to 12 with Disraeli Lufadeju banked eight quick-fire points. But the damage had already been done.

Leeds will need to pick themselves up quickly as they host the Plymouth Raiders on Sunday.