Final prediction: Matt Newby tips Rocks for Cup upset, as Sharks lose to Leicester

Glasgow Rocks have been tipped to cause an upset in tomorrow afternoon’s BBL Cup final against Newcastle Eagles.

Newcastle are the dominant force in British basketball but Leeds Force head coach Matt Newby believes the Rocks have the potential to cause an upset at the Barclaycard Arena in Birmingham.

“Newcastle are perennial contenders, silverware holders and have another impressive line-up this year,” said Newby, ahead of a BBL Cup final that tips-off at 3.30pm and is live on BBC Sport website, BBC Sport App and the red button.

“It took a little time for the new personnel to bed in, but classically, they’ve found their stride.

“I really like Scott Martin, who is such a consistent player and you complement him with the back-court of Fletcher and Parks and they just have a lot of assets.

“Glasgow, though, have Neil Watson who has that pedigree of playing in big silverware games and then the domestic influence of Kieron Achara and Gareth Murray is excellent and is a great advertisement for the British game.

“Both teams have versatile line-ups and the tempo of the game will be fast.

“Newcastle have the edge in terms of pedigree, but if there’s a team that can beat them, it’s Glasgow.”

Sheffield Sharks were pipped by Leicester Riders 78-82 last night in the BBL.

Rob Paternostro’s side improve to 14-2 with the victory and also claim the head-to-head over their opponents.

Tyler Bernardini and Andy Thomson combined for 37 points in the win, while Brandon Clark added 11 points and 11 assists with the Riders without Drew Sullivan.

Malcolm Riley had a joint game-high of 20 points for the Sharks as they now drop to 10-7 in the league.