Helen Naylor: Speed and teamwork keep the Sheffield Hatters at the cutting edge of women’s basketball

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters forward and Great Britain international Helen Naylor, who is expected to return from injury soon, has joined The Yorkshire Post’s team of sports bloggers. Here she reflects on her team’s 85-58 victory against Oaklands Wolves on the opening weekend of the Women’s British Basketball League season.

We need to brighten up at tip off... It was a slow start to the game for us with too many easy baskets for Oaklands - that has to be something we work on in training this week.

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters player, GB international and new Yorkshire Post blogger Helen Naylor.

Georgia Gayle is going to be a star... Georgia got us going with a few threes, which really sparked our offence. She’s already the reigning Young Player of the Year and will be so important for us this season.

Our imports are already showing their worth... Brittany Winborne, who only arrived from America a few days before the game gave us great energy of the bench and grabbed some big rebounds. We have some great home grown talent but bringing in people like Brittany is a real boost.

Mistakes, mistakes, mistakes... There were too many unforced errors before half time which allowed Oaklands to get back into the game. Turnovers killed us! We have to look after the ball better and not allow our opponents simple points.

It took us until late to hit our stride... the third quarter was better but in the fourth period we really turned on the style. The rust was well and truly shaken off by the end.

Hatters are all about team basketball... in the fourth quarter we played our best team ball. When we play like that we’re a tough team to get the better of. The ball moves fast, we find the open player and we’re confident they’ll knock down the shot.

Using our speed... grabbing defensive rebounds and getting out on a fast break is the best way to get easy baskets. The points come thick and fast when you perfect that. When we did that against Oaklands they couldn’t live with us.

What a debut... Brittany may be new to the WBBL but a big double-double of 22 points and 18 rebounds shows what a presence she’ll be this season for us. I can’t wait to see what she’s like when she gets used to the league and refereeing style.

Back to work... there’s lots to improve this week but there was also a lot that was pleasing from our first league game. We’re always looking to get better, though so it will be a tough week in practice.

Sheffield Hatters are in action away at Nottingham Wildcats on Saturday evening (6pm tip-off).