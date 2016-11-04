Jo Lowry: Sheffield Hatters’ rivalry with Nottingham has enriched this season’s WBBL

Westfield Health Sheffield Hatters picked up an excellent 86-71 victory over Leicester Riders at the weekend to edge closer to the top spot in the Women’s British Basketball League. On Saturday they take on Sevenoaks Suns in the WBBL Cup at All Saints Sport Centre in Sheffield. Here, Hatters star Jo Lowry gives her take on life as a Hatter.

Jo Lowry - Thursday, November 3

The best thing about practice is... learning from experienced players within my team as well as my coach - there is always something that can be improved upon and the best way to improve is through practice.

Practice also improves team cohesion which allows the team to play better along each other as we learn to know each other’s different playing styles - allowing us to play better as a team in every game that we come across.

Through practice, coach provides strategic planning allowing us to learn about the other team and how they play, which gives us a competitive advantage as it allows us to be well prepared for the games ahead.

What I have learnt about being an athlete is... that it requires hard work, dedication and commitment as well as lots of sacrifices. As an athlete you always have to be on the go and always look for ways to get better.

As well as this, you have to learn to balance basketball alongside education/work and also your social life, which can be very difficult at times but once you get into the routine it become habitual.

The best thing about playing for the Hatters is... that everybody gets along which ensures we are able to play as a team and encourage each other at all times to do our best.

Representing the Hatters encourages a sense of pride and commitment as well as achievement - this is through the Hatters having a strong fanbase and also a well-known history founded by and built through Betty Codona.

The league is really tough this season because of the competition... it gets better and better each season due to new players with lots of experience arriving.

Not only are new players arriving into previous teams but the WBBL has also seen two new teams enter the league, adding more depth into the competition.

Every season is always tough with every team that we play, and we should never go into any game expecting to win.

The league is especially tough due to the rivalry that we have built with the Nottingham Wildcats through previous seasons - it brings excitement to the WBBL because everyone loves a rivalry, but it also brings toughness to the league as they are a strong and competitive team.