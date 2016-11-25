Klassen denies Leeds Force but Sheffield Sharks triumph

Leeds Force fell to defeat in ther BBL Championship as Worcester Wolves ended their own four-game winless run as they came away 77-91 winners.

Leeds struggled from the outset as Wolves were regular visitors to their basket but struggled to put away all of their chances, allowing Jermaine Sanders and Rob Marsden baskets to tie the scores.

It didn’t remain level for long as the Wolves went on an 11-point run as they found their range, before Rob Sandoval joined Sanders and Marsden on the scoreboard as he sunk a triple to end the run the Wolves were on.

It rained more threes in the second quarter, a total of 11 in the first half. It was Worcester who found the net with their efforts more than the Force.

Leeds kept chipping away at the lead of the visitors but every time they did they would be punished at the other end of the court.

Discipline became an issue for the Force in the second quarter as they gave away 12 separate fouls in the opening 20 minutes.

Leeds dug in hard in the third quarter and came alive as three baskets in quick succession from Sandoval and Sanders tilted the momentum in their favour, the deficit down to nine which had once stood as high as 19.

Worcester ended the quarter as they started firing in three baskets to restore a double digit lead.

Force flew out the traps in the final 10 minutes scoring the first nine points of the quarter as it became a four point game.

But Marek Klassen, on his return to Yorkshire, sunk two threes to end the run and with it the chances of a comeback for his former side.

DBL Sharks Sheffield made it back-to-back wins after recording an 87-78 victory over Plymouth Raiders.

Mike Tuck led the way for his side with a 25-point haul with four other players in double figures, including Zach Gachette on 16.

Cardell McFarland and Gachette netted from beyond the arc in an early signal of intent as the Sharks went on an 8-0 run. Raiders quickly levelled and the game would remain relatively close until four minutes into the second.

Sheffield made their move with a 10-0 run and opened up a 14-point advantage going into half-time with Tuck already on 21.

The visitors began to mount their fightback in the third with a 13-2 run to cut the gap to five. The Sharks briefly restored the double-digit gap as they headed into the final period up by nine.

Plymouth could only close to within seven as Olu Babalola’s five quickfire points were followed by back-to-back triples in a 13-4 burst that all but secured the victory.

The Sharks are now 7-6 as they remain fifth, while Plymouth drop to 5-5 ahead of Sunday’s clash at home to Esh Group Eagles Newcastle.