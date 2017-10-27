Leeds Force: Head coach Nelson spies first victory on the horizon

Leeds Force head coach Danny Nelson hopes his side’s hard work over the two-week break will be rewarded with a first win of the new British Basketball League season against Bristol Flyers tonight.

Despite a winless start to the BBL campaign, Nelson is confident that Force’s determination and dedication to a wide-scale rebuilding process will soon yield positive results.

Danny Nelson.

“We might not take any giant leaps forward this weekend, but we’re improving week by week,” Nelson said.

“We’re gradually shaping a cohesive team that will hopefully challenge the best of the BBL – it’s all about building for Leeds Force at the moment.”

Force return to Carnegie Sports Arena for the first time since a heartbreaking defeat to Surrey Scorchers, but Nelson insists the spirited performance a fortnight ago gave Force fans a glimpse of what’s to come.

“The Surrey game was close and gave everyone a taste of what’s to come from Leeds Force, and Bristol will hopefully showcase our improvements over the last two weeks.

Ingus Bankevics. Picture: Alex Daniels.

“We’re building a roster that fits Leeds Force’s identity, and we’ll definitely have an exciting team with flair and quality that the local community can rally behind sooner rather than later.”

Thorough mental preparation and a willingness to learn from a series of early-season mistakes is the key to unlocking Leeds’ potential according to Nelson.

“Team-building and our mental preparation is vital, and makes up about 90 per cent of everything we do. No- one’s going to war – but there are similarities in terms of the need to communicate as a team, having designated roles and not letting each other down when the pressure rises.

“We’re holding each other accountable as a group, and that honesty is something we’ve been trying to instil within our squad.

“Your friend might tell you what you want to hear, but your team-mate will tell you what you need to hear – that will be the driving force for Leeds.”

The visit of Bristol begins a run of three consecutive home games, and Nelson is hoping to reward Force fans with plenty of exciting basketball.

“I encourage everyone to come down and experience top-level basketball right on their doorstep, and hopefully Leeds can become a force to be reckoned with in the near future.”