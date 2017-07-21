Leeds Force unveil Mika Turunen as new head coach

Leeds Force have appointed Mika Turunen as the club’s new head coach.

The Finnish playcaller brings a wealth of experience with him to Leeds for the upcoming British Basketball League season.

Turunen has coached for over 30 years in top European leagues including Russia, Finland, Luxembourg, Kosovo and Hungary. His most recent role was in Vietnam coaching the Ho Chi Minh City Wings.

Turunen is relishing the opportunity to coach in Leeds. He said: “I have coached in many countries and now Leeds provides me with a new challenge. I am looking to bring a totally new style of play to the BBL for the fans to enjoy.

“I promise them that we will practise hard and make them proud as they are our sixth man. I hope that the people of Leeds come out to support us this season.

“We will never give up and together we will win”

Leeds Force chief executive Mark Mills was delighted with the appointment. He said: “Mika will bring an unbelievable amount of experience to Leeds Force and he will really help take the club to the next level. It will be great to see him pit his wits against the other BBL coaches in what is set to be an exciting season. I am sure the Force fans will make Mika feel welcome as we build towards a successful season together.”

Turunen will immediately set to work on bringing together a strong roster ahead of Force’s 2017/18 BBL campaign.