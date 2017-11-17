Plymouth Raiders v Leeds Force: Ending road blues main aim for buoyant Force

Leeds Force head coach Danny Nelson sees tonight’s tough away BBL clash against Plymouth Raiders as a chance for his team to showcase their drastic improvements since slumping to defeat against the Devonshire side a month ago.

An offensive explosion from lethal Plymouth threat Neil Watson put a valiant Leeds Force to the sword in October, but a confident Nelson hopes a determined Force can overcome their playoff-chasing rivals in tonight’s rematch.

“We were competitive last time we faced Plymouth, but we’ve improved since then and so have they – it’ll be interesting to see which team has the advantage in tonight’s encounter,” said Nelson.

“We’ve added some excellent players to our roster, and we have more depth in the team since we last faced Plymouth, so they’ve got to be concerned about us in that area.”

Eliminating Watson’s deadly shooting skills will prove a decisive factor in the game’s outcome says Nelson, with Leeds still searching for that elusive first road victory of the season.

“Watson’s an excellent player, we have to respect the threat he offers while also making sure he can’t get in his stride otherwise he’ll punish us again,” he added.

“We have our plan, and we need to stick to it if we’re to compete and to win against tough opposition.”

Force face the extra challenge of competing in a hostile away environment, but the Irishman is relishing the opportunity for Leeds to stand up and be counted.

“Their fans generate a fantastic atmosphere, and their players will be energised so I’m really looking forward to seeing how we cope with that pressure,” said Nelson.

“There are always extra challenges you face when playing on the road.

“Fatigue is always a factor and that’s something we have to combat if we want to earn victory.”