Rob Marsden: Frustrating week for Leeds Force and my ankle injury’s no better

What a frustrating week it has been. My ankle is still swollen and I am struggling to walk on it let alone train.

As an athlete all you want to do is play but injuries are part and parcel of the game but, boy, it’s frustrating.

You can probably tell I am not a very good patient.

I’m hoping it is just a bad sprain. I have had some light physio on it over the week but it is still very tender.

I was gutted to miss the game against the Glasgow Rocks on Sunday in the BBL Cup.

We ran them real close last season, losing by just a point with six seconds left.

That gave us real confidence going into the game knowing we can give them a scare, and, despite our roster being different from that game, we were ready for the match-up.

The trip up to Scotland can be tough. Leaving early in the morning you need to make regular stops to keep the body loose.

But it’s also a great chance for us to spend time with each other and have a laugh which is important when you’re on a three- or four-hour journey.

On the court the boys were brilliant.

I just wanted to be out on the floor with them and help push them over the line.

I really thought we were going to have them this time.

They put us out at the same stage last year at their place, almost the exact same date too, so we wanted to right the wrong.

A cup run is always a great, one-off game.

Win and you are through. It breeds confidence and you can take that into the league.

Yes, we did lose but the boys left Glasgow with their heads held high.

If we can replicate that type of performance in the regular season I’m positive we will be more than fine securing a play-off spot.

Jermaine Sanders – what a find he is – hit his first double double.

I know he was not happy to come away with the loss but it’s a big milestone in his Leeds Force career.

Rob Sandoval too is a gem. He was really good out there and had some big minutes. Oh, and Eddie Matthew and Jack Isenbarger returned after the flu, which the three of us had, and they played like they were never away.

It’s the Leicester Riders next up on Friday which again I think will come around too quickly for me and my ankle.

We got one over them towards the end of last season which was such a great night for us as a franchise.

It really helped push us into the play-offs.

They will be out to put that right and they have made such a dominant start to their season so we will need to be on top of our game again.

It goes without saying we need your support on the sidelines.

I hope you will join me in cheering the boys onto another big win.