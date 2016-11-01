Rob Marsden: Practice finally makes perfect as Leeds Force snap losing skid

We did it. Back to winning ways, and what a relief.

We didn’t think we were that bad over the last few weeks, and now the result achieved on Sunday at Carnegie Sports Arena, a 76-62 win over Surrey Scorchers, proves it.

It was a bit of a weird game against the Scorchers.

First half we seemed to let them play the way they wanted to and not how we did.

The second half though, especially the third quarter, that is when we showed what Leeds Force is all about.

We came out fighting and they couldn’t handle us.

We were strong offensively, defensively and quick in transition; everything we worked on in the week so it’s a good feeling when it comes off.

Everyone upped their game in the third quarter and the noise of the crowd was deafening.

We owed them a performance and I think we gave it.

A shout out to Clayfell Harris too.

He was superb, three big blocks in the game which I believe is a joint club record.

More significantly, and surprisingly, he put away a three-pointer. I think even he was surprised it went in!

On my own performance was it my best performance? Probably not.

The ball wasn’t falling into the basket. I was getting in all my normal positions, making all the normal shots I would but it just wouldn’t go in the basket.

The rest of the team found the basket so as long as someone is, I don’t mind too much.

Someone told me after the game I had 16 rebounds so at least I was contributing something.

I’m not sure why I was struggling so much on Sunday night, maybe I’m still not 100 per cent fit; maybe it was just one of those nights.

My brother came to watch me play. He’s only been once before so I was glad we put on a show for him and the family.

My niece even won the duck-throwing competition at half-time so it was a good day all round. She gets her arm from me of course.

My other baby niece was at the game too. She’s only a few weeks old so I’m not sure how much she’ll remember of her first basketball game.

Confidence is high in the camp and hopefully with another good week’s training we can bring the same level of performance against the Glasgow Rocks, back at the Carnegie Sports Arena, this Friday night (7.30pm).

They have a strong team and will be up there come the end of the season. Kieron Achara is an experienced GB forward so we’ll need to watch him.

If we can be solid defensively like we were against Surrey we can cause them problems.

Having played them in the cup earlier in the season we know we can get at them.

And if our fans can create that energy they did last week it will help us massively and will make the Carnegie Sports Arena a scary place to come.

So bring on Glasgow and let’s put a little run together before we go to Sheffield in a fortnight’s time.

We Are Force

Interview: Arif Ahmed