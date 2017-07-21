Adams will not gamble reputation on Vegas

NICOLA Adams could be on her way to Las Vegas – but Yorkshire’s double Olympic champion is prepared to take a patient approach before tackling the bright lights of a world title fight.

Double Olympic champion Adams has eased to victory in bouts in Manchester and Leeds since turning professional, raising hopes that the 34-year-old could take in a world title shot by the end of the year.

But Adams admits she will need more experience as a pro before bidding for world domination, even though the flyweight has set her sights on boxing in Las Vegas for the third pro fight of her career.

The Leeds star is hopeful of making her next appearance in the paid ranks on the undercard of the eagerly-awaited fight between Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez on the Las Vegas strip on Saturday, September 16.

The double Olympic champion’s girlfriend Marlen Esparza is set to feature on the same card but at the weight below Adams, with the Leeds star insisting there would never be any chance of battling it out with her other half.

Should Adams not line up in Las Vegas, the Yorkshire star has said her third outing as a professional will certainly take place by October.

But the flyweight has admitted that a further two more bouts could follow before a world title bid as the boxer continues her education as a pro having signed with Frank Warren earlier this year.

“I think I will need a few more fights,” Adams told The Yorkshire Post. “My coaches want me to have learned a lot more about the pro game and the style before I take on a world title. Hopefully it will be next year. I think there’s a good chance it will be next year and I want it for then.

“But I have to listen to the coaches. They have got so much more experience then I do in the pro game.

“I am really enjoying the pro game. But I’ve still got a lot to learn – it’s like I have graduated from high school and now I am at university.”

Assessing a likely date and venue for her next fight, Adams revealed: “My next fight will either be in September – hopefully on the GG-Canello card – or I’ll be boxing in October. I’m feeling good, I’m excited and I just can’t wait to get back in the ring and get going again.”