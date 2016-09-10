Brook's bid to shock the world thwarted as corner quit in the fifth

Sheffield's Kell Brook was thwarted in his bid to shock the boxing world after an eye injury cut short his challenge of middleweight king Gennady 'GGG' Golovkin at The O2 Arena tonight.

Brook's trainer Dominic Ingle was forced to throw in the towel in the fifth round as the Sheffield man's eye became heavily swollen after a barrage of shots from the Kazakh P4P great.

The challenge was momentarily wobbled in the first round and it looked like Golovkin would finish the bout early, but Brook recovered superbly and began to ease into the contest.

Golovkin promised drama and this bout delivered, as Brook went on the offensive and landed some superb combinations of his own.

Rounds two, three and four offered drama in abundance as both men successfully landed telling shots, both hurt at times.

The 34-year-old champion was visibly hurt by Brook's shots when he had his success, but ultimately the Yorkshireman was no longer able to continue and in came the towel from his corner midway through the fifth round of a pulsating bout.

Boos echoed around the capacity sell-out O2 Arena after Ingle threw in the towel, and Brook promised to go in search of the rematch.