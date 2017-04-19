Former Scarborough boxer set to fight Katie Taylor on Anthony Joshua-Wladimir Klitschko undercard

Boxer Nina Meinke has been announced as Katie Taylor's opponent on the huge Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko card next weekend .

Meinke, who learned the ropes in Scarborough, will step out in front of 90,000 at Wembley Stadium when she takes on the Irish golden girl next Saturday (April 29).

The German has won all of her fights since turning professional but admits that Taylor, a London 2012 Olympic gold medallist, offers a different proposition to her opponents to date.

Meinke said: “It took a while for me to decide whether to take the fight or not, and I decided that if I missed out I’d be disappointed and that it was too big an opportunity to miss out on.

“She is very powerful, offensive and throws a lot of shots. I watched a few of her fights and I know I don’t want to be standing in front of her for too long.

“She fought one of my sparring partners, Milena Koleva, in her last fight and that went to points.

Ireland's Katie Taylor will fight Nina Meinke at Wembley

“You never know in boxing, I am coming to put on a good show and we’ll see what happens.

“Katie is my idol in boxing and I’ve followed her career closely.”

The 10-round fight is an eliminator for the WBA lightweight title, something that doesn’t faze Meinke.

“I am a little nervous, but I am hoping to use those nerves as a positive going into the fight,” added Meinke.

Mienka lived in Scarborough between 2009 and 2011, studying for her A-Levels before returning to Berlin and she had around 10 fights in Westway ABC colours during that time.

And she credits Westway Amateur Boxing Club coach George Rhodes Snr with teaching her the boxing fundamentals,

“The boxing style I have now, I learned during my time at Westway,” said the 24-year-old.

“I could box before I came to England, but I learned so much more from George (Rhodes Snr) and Ray (Simpson).

“It was tough going at the club, I’ll never forget the runs up at Falsgrave Park.

“I had about 10 fights there and I won seven. I remember knocking one girl out in the second round in Manchester, which was great.”

Meinke returned to Berlin in 2011, and turned professional last year and has won all of her fight fights to date, knocking out her last two opponents.

The German southpaw is anticipating an intriguing dust-up on the top of the bill, with Joshua meeting former heavyweight king Klitschko.

“I’ll be upsetting a lot of people in Germany, but I think Joshua will win the fight, but it’ll be exciting to watch,” she added.