Jack Bateson set for professional debut in Leeds

Ex-Great Britain boxer Jack Bateson is set to make his professional debut on Friday evening at the Elland Road banqueting suite.

The flyweight was desperately unlucky not to reach the Rio Olympics in 2016 and the 23 year old is set to make the plunge into punching for pay against an as yet unnamed opponent. It will offer fans a rare chance to see Bateson, who has boxed all over the world for the national team, on home soil. Bateson’s high-level experience and skill set are likely to see him rapidly progress in the professional code.

Jack Bateson.

He heads a lively looking bill featuring many Leeds and West Yorkshire-based fighters, the pick of the action looking likely to be Mickey ‘The Volcanic’ Ash (2-0) meeting Sean Hare (2-1) at light heavyweight, with both boxers hailing from Leeds. The pair have been sparring partners in the past but any friendship will be momentarily put aside as both men seek to pick up a vital win, both for their careers and for the different gyms they represent in the city.

Another inter-city clash will take place at super flyweight, as Russ Midgley (1-16-2) takes on Terry Broadbent (7-3) in a must-win clash for both men. Midgley has been in some exciting fights at Elland Road previously and this could be another small-hall classic considering the never-say-die attitude of both men.

The card will also present opportunities to highly regarded super-lightweight Hamed Ghaz (10-0) and former England amateur welterweight Billy ‘The Kid’ Pickles (3-0) against Fonz Alexander (51-6) and Chris Adaway (8-34-4) respectively. Both Ghaz and Pickles will be looking to push on over the next 12 months and wins will lay down a marker.

Tom Young (3-0) of Leeds and York Super lightweight Danny Holmes (5-0) are also due for appearances against experienced and tough opposition. Further local interest is added by cruiserweight Mick Learmouth, who is on debut.

Tickets are not available on the door but co-promoter and ex-professional Danny Thornton is offering to drop off tickets personally to fight fans wishing to attend. He can be reached on 07753803209.