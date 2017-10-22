Josh Warrington beats Dennis Ceylan to set up world title shot against Lee Selby

Have your say

LEEDS fighter Josh Warrington set up a world title shot against IBF featherweight champion Lee Selby by beating Dennis Ceylan in their final eliminator bout at the First Direct Arena.

Warrington was always in control but it took 10 rounds for the 26-year-old to stop the Dane.

Josh Warrington on the attack against Dennis Ceylan.

He said: “I did feel that pressure after the first four or five rounds. I’m there now. I wanted it that bad...and I’ve got there in the end.”

Earlier, Zelfa Barrett made it 19 successive wins by beating Chris Conwell to claim the vacant English super-featherweight title.

Leicester’s Lyon Woodstock edged past Craig Poxton on points to become the new European super-featherweight champion, while Jack Catterall claimed the British super lightweight title with a points decision over Tyrone Nurse.