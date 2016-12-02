Leeds boxer Josh Warrington splits from Matchroom Boxing

MULTIPLE Leeds boxing champion Josh Warrington has parted company with Eddie Hearn’s Matchroom Boxing stable as the two parties “did not share the same plans.”

Commonwealth and British champion Warrington signed for Matchroom in August 2014 ahead of his European featherweight title fight against Davide Dieli at First Direct Arena in October.

After defeating Dieli and then Edwin Tellez in Berlin, the Leeds puncher went on to scoop the vacant WBC international featherweight title when beating Dennis Tubieron in another contest at the Arena in April 2015.

Talk soon escalated about a possible world title showdown with Wales’ IBF champion Lee Selby - potentially at Elland Road - but Warrington’s last three fights have also all come at First Direct arena - with the Leeds fighter defeating Joel Brunker in September 2015, Hisashi Amagasa in April of this year and Patrick Hyland back in July.

Warrington, 26, then got married in the summer and fans were waiting to learn details concerning his next fight.

But following the expiration of Warrington’s promotional contract with Matchroom Boxing, promoter Hearn made the following statement.

“Following the expiry of our contract in November we were asked to make a new offer to Josh,” said Hearn.

“We did not share the same plans as his team and decided not to make any further offers. It’s been great working with Josh and his support from the Leeds fans has been exceptional.

“We wish him and his team all the success in the future.”

Passionate Leeds United fan Warrington has built up an enormous following, linking supporters of the Whites with his boxing exploits.