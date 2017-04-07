Nicola Adams set to take her first step on road to world title

Yorkshire’s Olympic heroine Nicola Adams is champing at the bit ahead of her professional debut at Manchester Arena tonight – which is planned to be step one en route to becoming champion of the world.

The historic gold medallist in London and Rio Adams has turned professional with Frank Warren and will take on Argentina’s Virginia Carcamo on the undercard of undefeated Terry Flanagan‘s fifth WBO world lightweight title defence against dangerous Russian Petr Petrov.

Nicola Adams

Flyweight Adams will then contest her second fight in Leeds on May 13 when fighting on the same card as Josh Warrington – and is already setting her sights on world domination.

“All I want to do is get in the ring,” said Adams. “I’m so excited for my first fight. All my focus is on the fight and the road to becoming a world champion.

“Together with Frank Warren, BT Sport and BoxNation we’re going to take women’s boxing to the next level.”

Adams, 34, also believes that working alongside some of the world’s best will stand her in good stead having been training in the same San Francisco gym as the likes of superstars Andre Ward and Amir Khan.

All I want to do is get in the ring. I’m so excited for my first fight. All my focus is on the fight and the road to becoming a world champion. Nicola Adams

New trainer Virgil Hunter steered Ward from Olympic gold in 2004 to the top of the professional ranks and Adams believes he is capable of doing the same for her.

Adams said: “There’s so much knowledge in the gym and seeing guys like Andre Ward, who is the best in the world, training every day has left me a bit in awe to be honest.

“Virgil has a lot of knowledge and one thing I like about him is he knows how to take an Olympic champion and turn them into a pro – he did it with Andre and I think he’s capable of doing the same with me.”

Warren, who admitted he was not a fan of women’s boxing until Adams changed his mind, said: “Nicola lights up a room – she’s bubbly and she has an infectious smile and most importantly she can fight.

Great Britain's Nicola Adams with her gold medal following victory over France's Sarah Ourahmoune in Rio (Picture: PA)

“She’s won everything as an amateur and is one of the most recognisable boxers in the country. Now she wants to emulate what she did in the amateurs by winning a pro world title, and I’m sure she’ll do it sooner rather than later.”

Carcamo, 32, has won four of her seven bouts. This will be her first time fighting outside of her homeland.