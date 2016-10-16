Ruthless Luke Campbell passes biggest test in style

HULL’S Olympic golden boy Luke Campbell made a huge statement in stopping a durable and experienced Derry Mathews in ruthless fashion on Saturday.

Heading into Mathews’ back yard in Liverpool, this fight was billed as Campbell’s toughest test to date and the Hull lightweight passed with flying colours.

DOWN: Derry Mathews recovers after losing to Luke Campbell at the Echo Arena in Liverpool on saturday night. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

Campbell looked switched on and up for the task in the opening exchanges as he looked to make Mathews miss and punish him with accurate counter punches.

Mathews appeared to be floored by Campbell late in the third, but despite a mandatory count, replays showed the Liverpudlian had slipped.

Once again boxing on the back foot, Campbell whipped home a sickening body shot that dropped Mathews to his knees in the fourth.

Mathews somehow dragged himself off the canvas but was quickly pinned back on the ropes as Campbell headed in for the kill.

Luke Campbell celebrates victory over Derry Matthews. Picture: Peter Byrne/PA

An enthralling exchange followed as Mathews came out fighting with huge shots of his own, but Campbell rammed home another stinging body shot that dropped Mathews and ended the fight.

Campbell said: “I knew this would be my toughest test. It was a pleasure to share the ring with him, he’s such a warrior. I landed a sweet shot and it took him down.”

Tony Bellew clinically stopped BJ Flores in the third round of their cruiserweight battle, before throwing a barrage of insults in the direction of David Haye, who he is aiming to fight early in 2017.