Twins incentive as Warrington faces Ceylan

PROUD dad-to-be Josh Warrington says he has been given two new reasons to become a world champion with wife Natasha expecting twins.

A fighter already hungry for success will now be more determined than ever to beat tonight’s opponent Dennis Ceylan, declaring: “This kid is going to be trying to take food out of my kids’ mouths.”

Leeds boxer Warrington will take on Danish challenger Ceylan at First Direct Arena this evening for a Final Eliminator for a shot at the IBF World Featherweight Championship belt held by Lee Selby.

The winner of Saturday night’s bout in Leeds will then be in line to take on Selby in a fight that would have to take place by next March.

Warrington has long since dreamed of becoming a world champion, and now says that the prospect of becoming a young dad to twins has given him an even bigger incentive to chase boxing’s glories.

Warrington said: “My missus is pregnant and we are due a couple of twins. I found about two months ago, it’s two identical twins and I am over the moon.

“I am chuffed to bits, we are married, we have got a house and it’s the next progressive step in life and if I needed one then it’s even more of an incentive now to win this fight. This kid is going to be trying to take food out of my kids’ mouth, that’s how I look at it now.

“Winning world titles and getting to the big pay days and stadium fights, you are looking at million pound fights and I am not just fighting for myself now, I am fighting for them.”

Warrington will be chasing the 26th win of his so far perfect career this evening and the 26-year-old is a long odds on favourite to see off Danish challenger Ceylan.

“I treat every fight like it’s my last fight,” said the Yorkshireman. “I stay in a hotel before I go to the venue and I hug my missus and give her a kiss like I am never going to see her again. That’s the way I treat my fights. As soon as I walk into that venue, it’s all or nothing.”

