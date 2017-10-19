Warrington keeps his focus on rival Ceylan

UNDEFEATED Leeds boxing champion Josh Warrington has hit back at Dennis Ceylan’s claims that he is focussing more on Lee Selby, insisting: “you have got to have a vision and mine is the world title.”

Twenty-six-year old Warrington will take on Danish challenger Ceylan at Leeds’s First Direct Arena on Saturday evening for a Final Eliminator for a shot at the IBF World Featherweight Championship belt held by Selby.

The winner of Saturday night’s bout will then be in line to take on Selby in a fight that would have to take place by next March.

Warrington has made no secret of his desire to face the Welshman and talk has already been rife about a possible date and venue for the would-be match up between the two featherweight boxers.

Ceylan, though, believes that Warrington is playing a “dangerous” game openly discussing the prospect of taking on and potentially beating Selby.

But Warrington sees little wrong with highlighting his ambitions with the Leeds fighter stressing that focussing on the bigger picture has served him well in his so far perfect career.

“You have got to have an idea of where you want to go,” said Warrington. “You have got to have a vision, you have got to have a focus and my focus is to win that world title.

“I have dreamt about it many times and it’s like when I first started my career as a professional boxer and I wanted to win the British title.

“That’s not to say that I wasn’t looking at my pro debut and my second fight and my third fight.

“I always kept on thinking about the British title even though I was nowhere near it.

“I was just climbing the ladder and that’s just the same here,” he said.

Speaking at Thursday’s pre-fight press conference at Leeds City Museum, Dane Ceylan, 28, declared his belief that Warrington was not paying enough attention to the immediate task in hand.

Ceylan said: “I think Josh is more concentrating about Lee Selby then this fight and for him I think that might be a little bit dangerous for him to think past me.”

Warrington added: “I know that Dennis is the fighter in front of me and he is going to come and give it absolutely everything. He has been given a massive opportunity.”