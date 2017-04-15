Bradford Bulls 12 Halifax 22: Bulls made to suffer once again by Halifax

Halifax reinforced their top-four credentials with a dominant win over Bradford Bulls at Odsal.

Richard Marshall’s side, who moved into fourth last weekend after beating Dewsbury, led 10-0 at the break before closing out a fifth win in seven meetings between the sides since the Bulls’ demotion from Super League.

Halifax, who lost their in-form back rower Simon Grix inside the first 10 minutes with an arm injury, had opened the scoring at the end of the first quarter.

With his forwards making good ground, stand off Scott Murrell hoisted the ball high towards the corner flag where centre Ben Heaton out-jumped Bulls winger Omari Caro to claim the ball, drove hard for the line and then slipped winger James Saltonstall over in the corner.

Steve Tyrer’s conversion attempt drifted just wide, but the visitors scored again on the half hour when Bradford’s Johnny Campbell was forced to shove Halifax half-back Ben Johnston off the ball as he threatened to collect Murrell’s grubber kick.

Campbell’s reward was a yellow card, while Halifax’s Shane Grady burst through to score.

It wasn’t until the 62nd minute that Halifax scored again, this time scoring through a Johnston try.

Bradford finally got on the scoresheet with 14 minutes remaining through Illlies Macani.

But Halifax sealed things with a James Saltonstall try and a Steve Tyrer penalty, before Ethan Ryan added a last minute Bradford consolation.

Bradford Bulls: Thomas; Campbell, Oakes, Ryan, Caro; Pryce, Keyes; Magrin, Moore, Kirk, Bentley, Larroyer, Wilkinson. Substitutes: Roche, Davies, Hodgson, Macani

Halifax: Sharp; Saltonstall, Tyrer, Heaton, Worrincy; Murrell, Johnston; Tangata, Kaye, Cahalane, Grady, Grix, Fairbank. Substitutes: Barber, Morris, Moore, Boyle

Referee: T. Crashley