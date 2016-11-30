Alastair Cook backs Haseeb Hameed to return in style

The premature end of Haseeb Hameed’s tour added to England captain Alastair Cook’s frustration after the third Test defeat to India.

Hameed’s tour is over because he needs to return home for surgery on a finger injury.

Cook said: “It’s terrible luck on the young kid – but he’ll come back again.

“We knew it was fairly serious. It’s a real shame for him. Hopefully, the operation is a success and he can come back.

“He changed his grip so he wasn’t hurting that part of his hand – it shows what a future he’s got. He’s made of the right stuff.”

England head coach Trevor Bayliss was equally impressed with Hameed, saying: “ You wouldn’t have known it (the finger) was broken in the dressing room.

“It was a fantastic effort – another plus in his corner.

“I think the doctors probably knew it was cracked, but they didn’t want to distract him either. It was a gutsy effort. We’ve had to talk into him that the best thing is going home – he wants to get out and play.”

Bayliss said that no decision has been made yet about a replacement for the Lancashire youngster.