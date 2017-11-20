Ashes 2017-18: Bairstow the man to ram Aussie taunts down their throats – Gale

STREETWISE, stubborn in a good way and determined, above all, to ram the taunts of any doubters firmly back down their throats.

The Australian public have a saying for those defiant individuals who revel in metaphorically sticking two fingers up to any critics in the face of strife by forcibly making their point in the field of play. They call it displaying ‘a bit of mongrel.’

England's Joe Root during the press conference at Lord's, London.

Several respected pundits have opined that Yorkshire and England’s Jonny Bairstow possesses that sporting quality in abundance.

A man who knows him well in Yorkshire coach and former team-mate Andrew Gale can vouch for that and if those Aussie hecklers in the Vulture Street end at the Gabba next week are planning on throwing a few barbs towards Bairstow in the opening Ashes Test, the red-headed Yorkshireman will not flinch.

As he will not if he is targeted either by those in the notorious Bay 13 section of the Great Southern Stand at the MCG or those who frequent the area which the famous Sydney Hill once stood in at the Victor Trumper End of the SCG.

As for being bothered about a bit of sledging on the pitch, forget it. It simply serves as motivational fuel and for Bairstow. It is a case of ‘bring it on’.

He is a match-winner and an attacking player and if he can go out and bat for a session, he can change a game in a session. Just because he has moved up a spot does not mean he has to change the way he plays. Andrew Gale on Jonny Bairstow

Gale told The Yorkshire Post: “The worst thing that you can do with Jonny is give him some stick.

“You only have to look at how his career has gone. He’s proven people wrong all of the time.

“Rooty (Joe Root) and Gary (Ballance) are slightly different and will just go about their business in a right way and shut the opposition up with runs.

“But Jonny will really enjoy the challenge if they try and get stuck into him.”

Alongside his character, Bairstow also clearly possesses the drive to succeed at international level – famously ironing out a few technical flaws earlier on in his career with England, when his strong bottom-handed grip saw him playing across straight balls and becoming an lbw candidate.

He has also drawn strength from adversity in refusing to go away on the England scene despite being dropped on three occasions in the past. Now, he is very much one of the main men.

And in terms of Bairstow’s battling instincts in the Ashes cauldron, Gale believes it is a case of ‘to thine own self, be true’, with the importance of his dangerous counter-attacking qualities likely to be accentuated by the absence of Ben Stokes.

“Jonny has just got to go out and play the way he has done in the past year or so. It is about going out and playing the ‘Jonny Bairstow way’ and not getting drawn into anything,” Gale added.

“He is a match-winner and an attacking player and if he can go out and bat for a session, he can change a game in a session. Just because he has moved up a spot does not mean he has to change the way he plays.

“He is a counter-attacking player and if England are under pressure and he comes in when they are four down and 40-4 or something, he has got to still play the same way.

“If he can bat for a session, he can take the game away from the opposition.”

Just as Gale is unequivocal in his belief that Bairstow is a tough cookie and made of the right stuff in preparation for THE tour which defines all Englishmen, so he has no doubts that his captain will not wilt in the scorching heat on and off the pitch.

Courteous in his press utterances, the Sheffield steel inherent in Root can come out when provoked, with Gale also of the view that it will take more than a few potshots from the Aussie press to dent his belief and self-confidence.

He said: “They are always talking about getting into the captain and they have always done that. The best thing that Rooty can do in that first Test is make a load of runs.

“They will try and get on top of him and into him because they know he is the main man. It is almost a compliment.

“The thing is that both Jonny and Rooty have been there before and it is not new to them. They have toured Australia before in the Ashes and know what it is all about and know about all the media build-up that goes with it.

“There is no doubt that they are going to be nervous. But as soon as they get out there onto the pitch, they will be fine. They are steely characters and both quite stubborn in their own way.

“I am sure that if they get into some form, they will be successful.”