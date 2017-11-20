Ashes 2017-18: Stuart Broad and Jimmy Anderson remain biggest threat

James Anderson and Stuart Broad enter this winter’s Ashes series looking to complete a century of wickets against Australia.

England’s long-standing new-ball pair have each caused problems for the old rivals during their careers, with 10 five-wicket hauls between them in Ashes Tests.

England's Stuart Broad (left) and James Anderson (right) during a nets session at Lords, London. (Picture: Adam Davy/PA Wire)

But while Anderson – named as England’s vice-captain in Ben Stokes’s absence – is closer to three figures, entering this series with 87 Ashes wickets to his name, recent history suggests Broad could be more likely to get there this winter and will be the man feared by Australia.

He has taken 84 Ashes wickets but has done so in 22 Tests, as opposed to Anderson’s 26, and with an average more than eight runs lower at 27.69.

Broad’s memorable 8-15 as Australia were bowled out for 60 at Trent Bridge helped him to 21 wickets in the 2015 series, at an average of 20.90, and he also took 21 on England’s last trip Down Under in the winter of 2013-14.

Anderson took 14 wickets at an average of almost 44 on that tour while in 2015 he played only three of the five Tests, taking 10 wickets at a creditable 27.50. That included his best Ashes figures, 6-47 at Edgbaston, but he has never taken five wickets in a Test innings in Australia with his best being 4-44 in the 2010 Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

He has four five-wicket hauls all on home soil, while Broad has six including 6-81 at Brisbane in November 2013. They have one 10-wicket match haul apiece, Broad 11-121 at Chester-le-Street in August 2013 and Anderson 10 -158 at Trent Bridge earlier that summer.

If he is fit and in form, then, Broad could have a realistic chance of his century any time from the third Test in Perth.

Anderson will have to ensure he does not slip from his previous standards if he is to get there during the series. What price a double Boxing Day celebration?