Ashes build-up: Sayers and Paine in surprise Australia shake-up

Tim Paine’s return to Test cricket after a seven-year absence is the most notable of a raft of surprises sprung by Australia’s Ashes selectors in their 13-man squad for the first two matches.

Wicketkeeper Paine, 32, played the last of his four previous Tests against India in Bangalore just before England’s famous 2010/11 Ashes victory.

He is to replace Matthew Wade, however, and is joined in a much-changed squad by uncapped pair Cameron Bancroft and Chadd Sayers as well as Shaun Marsh.

Bancroft comes in for out-of-form opener Matt Renshaw, on the back of his double-century for Western Australia this week, while previously unconsidered 30-year-old South Australia seamer Sayers is likely to be in contention mainly for the pink-ball Test on his home ground in Adelaide. Western Australia batsman Marsh, however, is in line at the age of 34 for his ninth crack at Test cricket – spread over six years and containing 23 caps so far.

Bancroft, Paine and Marsh were all strongly-touted during the 24 hours preceding Cricket Australia’s official announcement – but Sayers’ promotion came from even further left field as an extra seam option alongside Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Jackson Bird.

National selector Trevor Hohns gave a strong indication, however, that the 30-year-old is unlikely to feature in next week’s series opener in Brisbane.

“Chadd’s inclusion in the squad is with a view to the Adelaide Test and the conditions that we may see there,” said Hohns. “He swings the ball with good control and knows the conditions well at his home ground. He gives us this bowling option if required.”

Bancroft has been close to selection before and, unlike Renshaw, is in outstanding form.

Hohns added: “(Cameron) is a very talented and tough cricketer, who shows a good temperament for Test cricket.”

As for Paine, who last played Test cricket seven years ago, Hohns said: “Tim has performing well for us whenever he has represented Australia.

Australia squad for first two Ashes Tests: S Smith (Captain), D Warner, C Bancroft, J Bird, P Cummins, P Handscomb, J Hazlewood, U Khawaja, N Lyon, S Marsh, T Paine (wkt), C Sayers, M Starc.