Ashes build-up: ‘We’ve not been good enough’ admits Farbrace

England admit they were below required standards despite remaining in cruise control against a Cricket Australia XI on day three of their final Ashes warm-up match.

Assistant coach Paul Farbrace acknowledged it had been a “mixed day” containing “soft dismissals”, even though England are on course to beat these opponents for the second time in eight days.

But in terms of going into next week’s match, perhaps we’ve not quite been as good as we could have been. Paul Farbrace

After Dawid Malan (109) and Joe Root (83) extended their fourth-wicket stand to 163, England took a mammoth lead of 265 with a first-innings 515 all out which nonetheless featured a collapse of five wickets for 38 runs.

Home captain Matt Short was on a hat-trick after tail-ender Craig Overton fell first ball for his third successive duck.

The hosts then put on 80 for the first wicket but were 121-3 at stumps, with only six wickets effectively remaining in the absence of the injured Nick Larkin.

Root’s men therefore appear set for a wide-margin win in Townsville to keep confidence high for next week’s first Test.

Even so, Farbrace said: “If we’re honest, it was a bit of a mixed day.

“We feel we’d had two really good previous days, and perhaps (on Friday) we just slipped a fraction from the standards we would have expected.

“We’ve got ourselves in a good position in the game.

“But in terms of going into next week’s match, perhaps we’ve not quite been as good as we could have been.

“It’s probably quite a good timely reminder, with the Test starting next week, that we’ve got to be fully focused every day and every session... on our game all the time.”

England have made a habit of collapses, and during yesterday’s example Moeen Ali made only five in what seems sure to be his only innings before the Test series following his return from a side injury.

“Perhaps there were one or two soft dismissals... but the lads are not machines, they are human beings and do make mistakes,” said Farbrace, who is not too concerned about Moeen’s low score.

“Today he got out... but I think it’ll make him even more determined come next Thursday,” he added.

As for Malan and the in-form Mark Stoneman, he said: “I think both have shown right from the start that they’ve adapted to conditions and are quite well suited to them.

“Malan found England a little bit of a struggle (last) summer, ball nipping around a little bit.

“But here, with the ball bouncing and coming on to the bat, he looks very much at home.”

Alastair Cook was off the field during the final session, but Farbrace indicated his absence had more to do with the need to give Jake Ball a piece of the action again as a substitute fielder, than the former captain’s minor illness.

Ball has made a quick recovery from his ankle injury, and Farbrace believes he could easily still challenge Overton for the final seamer’s spot at the Gabba.

“We wanted Jake Ball to get some time in the field, basically –that was the bottom line,” he said.

“So we said to the umpires that (Cook) has a slightly upset stomach – which he has, slightly – but it meant Bally could get on the field.

“If he’s going to be available to play next week, then he needs to spend that time on the field.

“He’s going to bowl 15 overs in the nets (on Saturday), and therefore gives himself a great chance of being selected.”

On a day marked elsewhere by the sound and fury surrounding Australia’s curious squad selection for the first two Tests, England had the chance to quietly go about their business.

They would have preferred to see Root head to Brisbane next week with a hundred under his belt - but instead he got an edge down the leg-side off seamer Simon Milenko and fell to a very good diving catch by young wicketkeeper Harry Nielsen.

Jonny Bairstow is another batsman saving some runs for the Tests, fifth out and the first to go for under 20 after spearing a low full toss to mid-on off leg-spinner Daniel Fallins (three for 127).

Malan made no mistake as he posted England’s second century in consecutive days, reaching his milestone from 192 balls.

He hit nine fours in a chanceless hundred, his first in England colours, characterised by unflustered shot selection and some pretty driving off both pace and spin.

Malan still looked a little peeved to be run out when Moeen called him for the single, after his inside-edge into the leg-side off Fallins, and Jake Carder’s direct hit found him short of his ground.