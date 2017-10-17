Ashes ‘war’ warning from David Warner

Australia vice-captain David Warner has told England to prepare for “war” as the Ashes fast approaches – and said he would be motivated by a “hatred” for the opposition.

Speaking ahead of the first Test at the Gabba in Brisbane, which starts on November 23, the Australian opener threw down the gauntlet to the tourists.

He also said he did not regret comments made during the first Ashes Test in 2013, when he accused England of having “scared eyes”.

“As soon as you step on that line it’s war,” Warner said on Australian radio station ABC Grandstand. “I try and look in the opposition’s eyes and try and work out ‘how can I dislike this player, how can I get on top of him?’

“You have to delve and dig deep into yourself to actually get some hatred about them to actually get up when you’re out there. History is a big part in this and that is what carries us on to the ground.”

The Australian famously sparked fury from England four years ago when he openly criticised the team and described Jonathan Trott’s performance as “poor” and “weak”.

At the time, England’s then team director Andy Flower said “disrespecting” individual players was “unacceptable”.

But Warner says he has “no regrets” and that he believed it may have played a “little bit of a role in the back of their minds”. Australia went on to win the series 5-0.

England are due to fly out to Australia on October 28 for the five-match Test series.

Former England wicketkeeper Paul Nixon has returned to Leicestershire as head coach.

The 46-year-old, who won five trophies during his playing days with the Foxes, has succeeded Pierre de Bruyn in the role at Grace Road.

Nixon has become a successful coach since retiring from playing, leading Jamaica Tallawahs to the Caribbean Premier League title twice in three years.

Nixon, who made 20 international appearances for England, said: “I am immensely proud and honoured to be returning as head coach.

“The club has always been close to my heart and I have lived in the city of Leicester for 30 years, so I know how much it means to everyone here.

“There are a lot of good people at the club. We have a lot of loyal members, supporters and sponsors, and I want to bring the good times back.”

Nixon made his Leicestershire debut in 1989 and won the County Championship twice and three T20 titles before retiring in 2011.

He takes over a side which, despite reaching the NatWest T20 Blast quarter-finals, failed to advance through the group stages of the Royal London One-Day Cup and finished bottom of County Championship Division Two without a win.

“I enjoyed lots of success as a player with the Foxes,” added Nixon. “We won the County Championship twice and got to five T20 Finals Days in nine years, winning on the three occasions we got to the final.

“I know that I can make a positive impact in my new role.”

Worcestershire wicketkeeper Ben Cox has signed a new four-year contract at New Road.

The 25-year-old had three years remaining on his current deal but has agreed terms on an improved contract until the end of the 2021 season.

Cox made his first-team debut for the Pears as a 17-year-old and hit a career-best 124 last season as he helped the county to the County Championship Division Two title and promotion.