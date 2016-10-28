Bangladesh v England: Hero Moeen deflects the praise to Stokes after five-wicket haul

England all-rounder Moeen Ali did not think he bowled particularly well despite taking just the second five-wicket haul in his Test career to inspire a Bangladesh collapse in Dhaka.

Bangladesh were cruising at 171-1 after winning the toss, thanks to Tamim Iqbal’s third century against England and a 50 from Mominul Haque but Moeen started the carnage by dismissing both batsmen.

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper Mushfiqur Rahim, left, catches the ball successfully to dismissal of England's Ben Duckett (AP Photo/A.M. Ahad)

Tamim was trapped in front after a super 104 and Mominul was bowled for 66 as the Tigers lost their last nine wickets for 49 runs in a dramatic period of play either side of the tea interval, before England closed on 50-3 on a heavily cracked pitch offering plenty of turn.

Moeen finished with 5-57, taking all of his wickets in his third spell, in which he bowled in tandem with Ben Stokes, whose 2-13 from 11 overs did not quite reflect how expertly he retained control.

Chris Woakes also chipped in with three wickets as the tourists put themselves in the driving seat.

Moeen, however, whose figures are only bettered by the 6- 67 he took against India at Old Trafford in July, 2014, believed the in-form Stokes was England’s best bowler.

“It’s been a long time since my last five-for,” he said. “I think I bowled better there. I don’t feel I bowled great, I just tried to bowl tight, which I don’t really do normally.

“I’m obviously happy to get the five wickets but I was more happy that I bowled a few maidens.

“We didn’t bowl that well in the first session. Then Stokesy reversed it beautifully. He was the main guy, really. He bowled with great control and good pace and got a couple of wickets.

“He was bowling tight, I was bowling tight as well at the time and that was it, really.”

Stokes was man-of-the-match in England’s 22-run victory in Chittagong – and he was the only bowler who managed to keep the run-rate in check on a chastening opening morning as Tamim and Mominul batted with aplomb.

It seemed particularly foreboding as England next travel to India for a five-Test series and during the lunch interval, Moeen revealed head coach Trevor Bayliss reminded the tourists of the challenges that await them and urged them to show their resolve.

“Trev just said show a bit of character,” said Moeen, who made the breakthrough when Tamim offered no stroke to one that hit him outside the line but would have gone on to clip off-stump, vindicating the out decision.

“We are going to have sessions like this through the winter and we need to get better at recognising it and working out how to change it.

“He wasn’t really angry, but he was a bit disappointed, although he hardly ever shows when he is angry. It made us focus on what we needed to do.”

Moeen ended the day at the crease as England’s top order succumbed to spin once again, with teenage spinner Mehedi Hasan accounting for captain Alastair Cook and Yorkshire’s Gary Ballance after Shakib Al Hasan had seen off Ben Duckett.

England have failed to get to 50 without at least being three wickets down in this series and while Moeen was reluctant to apportion blame, he believes they need to quickly find their feet on the sub-continent.

He said: “It’s so tough for those guys to face the new ball against accurate spinners, but the guys are going to have to work out a game-plan, because India will probably do the same thing.

“It’s not easy against the new ball. That’s why it’s Test cricket. It’s been a good cricket game again

“Obviously the three wickets we lost set us back a bit but I think overall we were really pleased to bowl them out for 220 after being 17-1. It’s been a good day again.

“It’s 50-50 at the minute. A couple of big partnerships and, if we can go close or go past their score, we’re right in the game.”

Tamim concurred with that assessment as he said: “We got three of their wickets so at this stage it is even. The way the wickets fell, my century has suddenly become special. The blame lies with everyone, from myself to (Kamrul Islam) Rabbi. But we got three crucial wickets so we could still make a game of it.”

England have spinner Zafar Ansari and paceman Steven Finn in for Gareth Batty and Stuart Broad, who was rested and denied the chance to play in his 100th Test.

Ansari, making his Test debut, was presented with his cap by batting coach Mark Ramprakash.

Bangladesh made only the one change as seamer Shafiul Islam made way for Shuvagata Hom to take the number of frontline spinners in their line-up to four.

England bowler Mark Wood has signed a new three-year deal at Durham, who were relegated from the County Championship and handed points deductions across all three formats after accepting a financial bailout from the ECB.