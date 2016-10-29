Bangladesh v England: Wickets tumble as England struggle in record run chase

ENGLAND suffered a dramatic collapse after tea on day three against Bangladesh to leave their hopes of sealing a series win hanging by a thread.

Before the third session, opener Ben Duckett had made amends for spilling a simple chance in the field by leading England’s positive approach in pursuit of their highest fourth-innings chase in Asia.

Duckett had the easiest of the four chances England shelled on the third morning of the second Test as Bangladesh compiled 296 all out - although they did lose their last six wickets for 58 runs - as England were set 273 to wrap up a series win.

But Duckett, who has also had a poor series with the bat, sparked into life with his first Test half-century and his unbeaten 56, coupled with captain Alastair Cook’s 39 not out, led the tourists to 100 without loss at tea in Dhaka.

But the tourists lost five wickets for just 25 runs to hand the initiative back to Bangladesh.

Duckett was first to go for 56 when bowled by Mehedi Hasan Miraz, only for Yorkshire’s Joe Root to follow him back to the pavilion soon afterwards once trapped leg before by Shakib Al Hasan for just 1.

England's Moeen Ali celebrates the dismissal of Bangladesh's Imrul Kayes during the third day's play. Picture: AP/AM Ahad.

Worse was to follow when Root’s Yorkshire team-mate Gary Ballance suffered more probloems at the crease, top-edging a tame long hop to mid off for just 5.

Moeen Ali lasted just four balls before Mehedi trapped him in front.

The prize wicket of Cook soon followed when, on 59, he bat-padded one to Mominul Haque at short point off Mehedi.

It got even worse after Jonny Bairstow joined Ben Stokes at the crease, dismissed for three to leave England 139-6.

England, who won the series opener in Chittagong, have only chased down a target in excess of 200 in Asia three times in their history, with a previous best of 209, which they have managed twice, once against the Tigers at this ground six years ago.

They received a boost in the morning when Root took to the field following a stomach upset although the Yorkshireman failed to hold onto a sharp chance at slip to dismiss Imrul Kayes, who had earlier been dropped by a diving Cook at leg slip.

Imrul, given let-offs on 67 and 74, finally departed on 78 after missing a sweep off Moeen, who rapped Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim on the pads early in their innings, although England opted not to review the decisions that would have been overturned.

The Bangladesh batsmen were both given an additional life. Shakib should have been dismissed on 23 but a slog sweep was put down by Duckett in the deep while Steven Finn could not hang on to a difficult chance back-pedalling from mid-off.

Shakib was finally dismissed for 41 when he chopped a sharply turning delivery from Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid onto his stumps before a fired-up Ben Stokes saw off Mushfiqur, who edged to first slip.

Sabbir Rahman and Shuvagata Hom added some vital runs before Rashid trapped the former in front off the last ball before lunch and then had Mehedi Hasan caught at slip after Taijul Islam had edged Stokes behind.

Last man Kamrul Islam Rabbi deposited Moeen into the stands to the delight of a decent crowd although he then spooned up into the air as Rashid took the catch off his own bowling to finish with four for 52 from 11.5 overs.

Despite a difficult chase on a pitch that has offered sharp turn and variable bounce, Duckett and Cook started well.

While the England captain was content to rotate the strike, Duckett displayed fearlessness to reverse sweep Shakib twice for back-to-back fours.

He was dropped on 12 off the dangerous Mehedi, with Mahmudullah caught off guard at slip, and the Northamptonshire left-hander capitalised.

Duckett’s third reverse swept four brought up the 50-run stand, England’s first for the opening wicket in six innings, while Cook was strong with more orthodox sweeps behind square.

Duckett’s dab sweep took him to his maiden Test fifty while England moved to three figures in the same over to keep the match firmly in the balance.

Get the latest news from The Yorkshire Post on social media

Like the Yorkshire Post Sport Facebook page

Follow @YPSport on Twitter

See our snaps at @YPSport on Instagram