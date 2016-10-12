Bangladesh v England: Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid helps England seal ODI series victory

YORKSHIRE’S Adil Rashid starred with the ball as England overcame a determined Bangladesh by four wickets to clinch a one-day series victory after another tense tussle in Chittagong.

Sam Billings, making his first ODI appearance in more than a year, and Ben Duckett both made half-centuries as England’s makeshift top four put them in position to overhaul Bangladesh’s 277-6.

Despite a brief wobble, Ben Stokes (47no) and Chris Woakes (27no) ensured the tourists claimed the spoils with 13 balls to spare at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium for a 2-1 series win.

The series had been finely poised after one win each in Dhaka and although there were fears rain, which had fallen for much of the preceding 24 hours, would at least shorten the contest, that never materialised.

After being put into bat, the hosts were indebted to Test captain Mushfiqur Rahim’s 67 not out off 62 balls as they flourished in the closing stages - although Rashid’s ODI career-best 4-43 checked their progress in the middle overs.

England, though, were always ahead of the rate in a fixture that was played in the right spirit.

The decider had a fiery undertone after England captain Jos Buttler was reprimanded and opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza and Sabbir Rahman fined 20 per cent of their match fees after an angry exchange on Sunday, but there was no repeat incident.

Mortaza and Billings were involved in an early dispute over the Bangladesh captain possibly blocking the English batsman’s path as he went for a second run, but the matter was quickly resolved.

Billings - who replaced the injured Jason Roy, meaning England had none of their first choice top four playing on Wednesday - swept the bowler for four then an audacious six as the tourists made an efficient start to their run chase.

Opening partner James Vince contributed 32, his highest score of the series, but was pinned in front by Nasir Hossain, who was launched for six over midwicket by Ben Duckett soon afterwards.

Billings moved to a run-a-ball fifty shortly after England reached three figures and survived a tight lbw review, having been given not out on the field, but was dismissed for 62 after top-edging a sweep to deep square leg.

Duckett brought up his second half-century in three matches off 56 balls but departed for 67 after scooping through to a diving Mushfiqur off Shafiul Islam, who had bowled Jonny Bairstow in his previous over.

Buttler and Ben Stokes kept the scoreboard ticking over although the hosts were given hope when the captain chopped Mortaza onto his stumps having made 25 with 51 still needed for victory.

Moeen Ali recorded his third single-figure score of the series after chipping Mortaza to mid-on to the delight of the partisan crowd and although Woakes was dropped by Imrul Kayes at slip on 17, he closed the show with a towering six as he and Stokes saw England home.

Earlier, Kayes was the aggressor in an opening stand of 80 before being dismissed for 46, working Stokes off his legs straight to midwicket.

Tamim Iqbal looked to increase the tempo after a becalmed start and he became the first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 ODI runs, but failed to mark the occasion in style, falling five short of a half-century after guiding a short googly from Rashid to cover.

In Rashid’s next over, Mahmudullah got off the mark with a six but another long hop found only the hands of Bairstow at short cover.

Rahman started with purpose after Sunday’s events and was strong on the leg side, but he edged behind for 49 off Rashid, who was described as non-threatening by Bangladesh’s number three before the series.

Shakib was beaten by sharp turn and stumped - albeit with the ball bouncing out of Buttler’s gloves and knocking off the bails - to give the miserly Moeen his first wicket, while Rashid had his fourth when Nasir Hossain carelessly struck a low full toss to midwicket.

Mushfiqur remained patient, however, and initially accumulated steadily alongside Mosaddek Hossain (38no) before cutting loose in the final few overs.

Mushfiqur was given a life on 44 after being dropped by Stokes and then went to 50 off the next ball with a towering six before some more lusty blows gave England a testing chase, but one that was not enough as Bangladesh’s pursuit of a seventh home series win in ODIs went up in smoke.