Bangladesh v England: Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid puts England in good position in decider

Adil Rashid claimed career-best one-day international figures as Bangladesh gave England a target of 278 to clinch the series in Chittagong.

Rashid’s four for 43 on a turning track owed much to taking advantage of several Bangladesh batsmen throwing their wicket away, with only Mushfiqur Rahim going past a half-century in the hosts’ 277 for six

Mushfiqur, who finished with 67 off 62 balls, helped the Tigers flourish in the closing stage of their innings, which was uninterrupted as the anticipated rain failed to materialise.

The first half of this match, played in much fresher conditions to the humidity of the two ODIs played in Dhaka, passed without controversy as the teams moved on from the spats that overshadowed Sunday’s game.

England captain Jos Buttler - who was given an official reprimand for his retaliation to being provoked by Bangladesh fielders on his dismissal, with opposite number Mashrafe Mortaza and Sabbir Rahman fined 20 per cent of their match fees - opted to field first on Wednesday.

England were guilty of bowling too short to both openers in the early stages, particularly to Imrul Kayes, who overcame a nervy start to bring up Bangladesh’s 50 with a huge heave for six over deep cover.

Kayes survived a review, after an attempted reverse sweep hit his forearm, and he was the aggressor in an opening stand of 80 before being dismissed for 46, working Ben Stokes off his legs straight to midwicket.

Tamim Iqbal looked to increase the tempo after a becalmed start and he became the first Bangladeshi to reach 5,000 ODI runs, but he failed to mark the occasion in style, falling five runs short of a half-century after guiding a short googly from Rashid straight to cover.

Mahmudullah got off the mark with a booming six in Rashid’s next over but the leg-spinner had instant revenge when another shorter ball was placed straight into the hands of Jonny Bairstow at short cover.

Rahman started like he had a point to prove after Sunday’s events.

Strong on the leg side, Rahman looked destined to let his bat do the talking but became the third Tigers batsman to be dismissed in the 40s after edging behind for 49 off Rashid, who was described as non-threatening by Bangladesh’s number three before the series.

Shakib Al Hasan was beaten by sharp turn and stumped - albeit with the ball bouncing out of Buttler’s gloves and knocking off the bails - to give the miserly Moeen Ali his first wicket, while Rashid had his fourth when Nasir Hossain carelessly struck a low full toss to midwicket.

Mushfiqur remained patient, however, and initially accumulated steadily alongside Mosaddek Hossain (38no) before cutting loose in the final few overs.

Mushfiqur was given a life on 44 after being dropped by Stokes and then went to 50 off the next ball with a towering six as Bangladesh cruised past the 238 for eight they defended on Sunday to leave England with a testing chase.