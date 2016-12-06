Bayliss remains confident that Cook will lead England into Ashes battle next winter

Coach Trevor Bayliss expects Alastair Cook to lead England into next winter’s Ashes.

Cook, who has captained his country more times than anyone else, recently admitted he did not know how long he would remain in the job, suggesting it could be as little as two months.

But Bayliss thinks the 31-year-old will still be in charge when England head Down Under trying to retain the Urn they won in 2015. “He’s talking about the next Ashes series and being out in Australia,” Bayliss said.

“Sometimes there are little comments made along the way and they get blown out of all proportion. He’s certainly up for the fight. I haven’t had any discussion with him any other way and that’s what we’ve been working towards.

“I was as surprised as anyone when I saw that in the papers.”

The dimensions of the London Stadium, formerly the Olympic Stadium, may hold the key as to whether it has any prospect of hosting matches at the 2019 Cricket World Cup.

Cricket chiefs hope the stadium in East London, a 60,000 venue currently home to West Ham, could house crowds like those that descended on the MCG in Melbourne at the last World Cup in 2015.

But the size of the possible playing area, rather than the stands, could present an obvious snag.