Beautiful summer for England ends in one-sided T20 defeat to Pakistan

England suffered a nine-wicket hammering against Pakistan in the one-off NatWest Twenty20 international at Old Trafford, as their impressive white-ball summer ended in embarrassing anti-climax.

Openers Sharjeel Khan (59) and Khalid Latif (59no) made a mockery of England’s inadequate 135-7 as Pakistan were cheered home by their own delighted section in a sell-out crowd.

After the hosts had fallen well below par on a decent surface, Sharjeel led the way under lights with a 30-ball 50 containing three sixes and seven fours.

Latif was no slouch either in a brutal 59-ball century stand as Pakistan raced to a second victory in four days, with more than five overs to spare – having avoided a 5-0 Royal London Series whitewash with a much harder-fought four-wicket success in Cardiff.

For England, the two unexpected setbacks so late in the season follow an unbeaten sequence in 10 previous limited-overs fixtures on home soil under Eoin Morgan since their narrow miss in the ICC World Twenty20 final against West Indies.

They picked the same team which came so close to a world title, in Kolkata in April, but to no avail as Pakistan’s skilful bowlers did the telling damage – and then Sharjeel and Latif gleefully demonstrated how far England’s batsmen had fallen short.

Wahab Riaz (3-18), Imad Wasim and Hasan Ali combined to take all seven wickets for 59 runs as the promise of an opening stand of 56 in under seven overs fell flat after Morgan won the toss.

Alex Hales and Jason Roy had only eight on the board after two overs, but 53 by the end of the powerplay.

Imad took a nasty blow on the head at point, when Hales climbed into a big shot off Sohail Tanvir. But after conceding only two runs in the first over of the match, the slow left-armer returned to break the opening partnership when he had Roy lbw reverse-sweeping.

England’s stutter then worsened dramatically, with two wickets in two balls.

Imad gave Hales no leverage for his attempted sweep, and bowled him for what was to prove easily England’s top score of just 37.

Then there was not enough pace from Hasan for Joe Root’s upper-cut, which carried only as far as third-man running in.

Imad’s four overs cost only 17, without a four.

Jos Buttler’s attempts at a series of his fine deflections did not come off – and when he reverted to trying to smash the ball more conventionally, he hit Wahab straight into the hands of deep point.

Ben Stokes picked out deep midwicket off Hasan, and Morgan was caught-behind trying to cut Wahab as England lost six for 54 and were to muster a solitary boundary in the last 10 overs.

By contrast, Pakistan’s openers bagged eight fours in the first three overs of their successful reply – until Latif tipped a single into the leg-side off Liam Plunkett.

Stokes also misfired in his first Twenty20 over since he was smashed for four consecutive sixes by Carlos Brathwaite in that world final five months ago.

He conceded 16 runs this time, completed by a vicious pull for another maximum from his sixth ball as Pakistan raced to 73 without loss in their powerplay.

There was no way back for England. Sharjeel completed his half-century with two leg-side sixes in Adil Rashid’s first over.

He had a career-best by the time he skied the Yorkshire leg-spinner to cover, held none too convincingly by Moeen Ali to end the stand on 107.

Then, as if to sum up England’s mediocre performance, Buttler missed a straightforward stumping to reprieve Babar Azam before he had scored.