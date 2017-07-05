Broad expecting aggressive approach under new Test captain Root

Stuart Broad is itching to play a lead role as England go on the attack under new captain Joe Root against South Africa.

Broad, fit after a recent recurrence of a long-standing heel injury, is raring to go in the first Investec Test at Lord’s, where he and James Anderson will resume the pace partnership that has underpinned so much of England’s success over the past decade.

He anticipates Yorkshire’s Root will thrive on his new responsibility, having been named as Alastair Cook’s successor five months ago yet about to experience the thrill of being Test captain for the first time tomorrow.

Root is already established among the world’s best batsmen, currently No 3 in the International Cricket Council’s rankings after 53 Tests.

But Broad believes, after taking on the captaincy with that unbeaten half-century banked at the age of 26, the Yorkshireman can begin to enhance his status still further.

“I think it will take his game to the next level, if he can go any higher,” he said. “He’ll really thrive off the extra responsibility.”

Broad is confident too that Root’s England will be a proactive force.

He added: “He’s an attacking cricketer, quite aggressive in the way he plays, so I think the team will take that sort of shape. He was announced a long time ago, and now he has the chance to put things into place.”

It has been a long wait for Broad too, with England exclusively engaged in white-ball cricket since his 102nd Test last December and his 103rd this week.

He is relieved therefore that the heel injury, which resurfaced last week, has cleared up in time.

Also back in harness for England is Gary Ballance, dropped after a miserable run of form last winter before restating his case in his maiden summer as Yorkshire captain.

“He’s a fine player with an amazing Test record,” added Broad. “He’ll be thrilled to be in the squad and looking to make an instant impact. He’s such a talented player.

“His numbers have been incredible – I think he’s averaging nearly a hundred in the championship. He’s been the star player in Division One [of the County Championship] and held the Yorkshire batting line-up together.”

Ballance’s last six Test innings have nonetheless mustered just 49 runs, and his return has raised some eyebrows.

Broad said: “He’s a really strong character, and I don’t think he’ll find it particularly tough.”