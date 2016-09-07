Chris Jordan confirms willingness to travel if required for tour

Chris Jordan has complete trust in expert assurances of “more than enough security” for England’s tour of Bangladesh, but will still respect any team-mate who thinks differently.

Jordan has become the second player to promise unequivocally he will travel if selected at the end of this month.

The fast bowler was able to make a quick decision, in fact, once England’s security adviser Reg Dickason briefed the squad that there was no reason to stay at home despite the terror attack in Dhaka in July which resulted in the loss of 29 lives.

Moeen Ali was the first to pledge his presence unequivocally on the plane to Bangladesh after Yorkshire’s Jonny Bairstow gave a very strong indication he will be on board too, and Test captain Alastair Cook is understood to have promised the same privately.

Cook’s limited-overs counterpart Eoin Morgan is still a very notable ‘don’t know’ while Jos Buttler, Chris Woakes and Alex Hales were also all undecided when they last spoke publicly on the matter.

Morgan will be required to make his mind up soon, following the conclusion of England’s limited-overs summer in today’s one-off NatWest Twenty20 against Pakistan at Old Trafford, and the selectors are planning to name squads next week for both the three one-day internationals and two subsequent Test matches.

For Jordan, there was relatively little soul-searching once Dickason spelled out his conclusions 12 days ago after a fact-finding mission to Bangladesh.

“If selected, I will definitely go,” said Jordan.

“Reg went over and brought back a thorough report – as he does for any trip ... everything from a security point of view, all of our routes to and from hotels and in and around training and playing days.

“I trust his judgment, and after the meeting I was pretty happy to go.

“They obviously say they’ll provide more than enough security – they reckon they’ll overcook themselves on the amount provided.”

Jordan’s concerns ended there and then, although he insists others must be respected if they are not convinced.

“For sure, you like to stick together as a team as much as possible,” he added. “But if someone doesn’t decide to go you can’t hold that against them either.”

He acknowledges some team-mates may still be wavering.

“Possibly, and naturally so,” he said. “It’s not the ideal situation, but we can’t change it or what’s gone on in the past. Any decision anyone makes is entirely up to them.”

Future involvement as an England player may inevitably be affected, should a replacement for someone who stays at home fare especially well.

That, however, has not swayed Jordan.

“It can do sometimes,” he said. “But again, you always have to think about personal health and make a decision that’s right for you really.

“Whatever decision anyone else makes is entirely up to them, and should be respected.”

Long before any England player steps on a plane, Jordan has a big job to do on the pitch as the hosts try to return to winning ways after an unaccustomed defeat in Cardiff on Sunday restricted their Royal London Series success to a margin of 4-1 rather than a historic 5-0 whitewash.

Jordan has encouraging ‘previous’ against Pakistan, having bowled a brilliant Super Over against them in Sharjah last November to complete a 3-0 series victory.

He is hoping it does not get quite so tight in Manchester, but will be a confident option for England if it does.

“We went into the Super Over 2-0 up in the series, and it all rested on 12 balls, and luckily I was able to deliver,” he said.

“I hope it doesn’t come to that [today], and I can deliver in a slightly different way.”

He relishes the challenge of ‘death’ bowling.

“It makes me feel alive – you know, the adrenaline,” he said. “It all lies on you at that particular moment, and you have to deliver.

“If you don’t your team loses, and it’s a situation which builds character and makes you better as a player. I do thrive on the situation. It’s a high-pressure situation – all eyes on you, six balls, and you have to execute your skill.”

England have no injury issues as they try to finish their memorable summer in white-ball cricket with a ninth victory to go with one tie, one rain-affected no-result and that solitary loss in Wales.