Chris Woakes confident England will deal with Bangladesh heat better come the first ODI

Chris Woakes admitted adapting to the searing temperatures and overpowering humidity could prove key to England’s hopes in Bangladesh.

England fielded a full 50 overs in the midday heat in Fatullah, where they claimed victory by four wickets in their only warm-up fixture against a Bangladesh Cricket Board Select XI.

Some members of the team were visibly struggling as the hosts compiled 309-9 batting first.

Liam Plunkett and Ben Stokes seemed to be in the most discomfort as they left the field midway through the innings, although both returned and bowled later on.

After captain Jos Buttler and Moeen Ali steered them to victory with a vital 139-run stand, England now turn their focus to Friday’s first one-day international against the Tigers in Dhaka.

And Woakes, who, along with the rest of the squad, has only been in Bangladesh for four full days, hopes they will have adjusted to the extreme warmth by then.

He said: “It was hot and we have only been here for a few days. It’s testing conditions, especially in a day game where the sun is at its hottest.

“We have come through it with a few guys getting cramp, but that’s down to just being here a few days.

“We’ll be better for the fact that we have been out here, and spent a full 50 overs in the dirt.

“(The first ODI) will be a day-night game so it won’t be quite as hot.

“Acclimatisation is something we have to do and hopefully, by Friday, we’ll be alright.”

Woakes comes into the tour on the back of the summer of his life, where he started on the fringes of the England side and finished as an automatic first choice after some outstanding performances against Sri Lanka and Pakistan.

He was the pick of the bowlers yesterday, too, albeit needing to recover from a dreadful start.

His first over went for 14 runs, but he conceded just six off his next four and claimed the wicket of Soumya Sarkar for good measure.

While he was powerless to prevent Imrul Kayes, one of seven BCB XI players with international experience, scoring a magnificent 121 off 91 balls, he helped stymie the hosts late on as they only managed to add 114 runs in the final 20 overs.

Moeen Ali and Yorkshire’s Adil Rashid, both of whom are expected to have an impact on spinning pitches in the subcontinent this winter, made little impression.

Leg-spinner Rashid, in particular, seemed to be targeted as he finished with 1-76 from his 10 overs.

After finishing with 3-52, Woakes said: “I was clawing it back from very early on to be honest. That’s the way it goes sometimes.

“The new ball out here is the best time to bat so if you are off your lines or your lengths then you get punished. It was nice to pull it back with some wickets as well.”

A victory target of 310 proved a testing one for England and the game seemed in the balance when they slipped to 170-5, with all of their top five batsman making it to double figures, but none of them reaching a half-century.

Buttler, leading the team in the absence of limited-overs captain Eoin Morgan, who pulled out of the tour for security reasons along with Alex Hales, led from the front and his unbeaten 80 from 64 balls got England over the line with 23 deliveries to spare.

Moeen’s contribution of 70 from 51 deliveries in a stand of 139 with Buttler was no less important as they guided England to a momentum-boosting win.

Woakes added: “It was a great performance, to win out here against any teams in these conditions is a good performance. To chase down 300 on any pitch is also a great effort.”